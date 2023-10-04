Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for quantum dot discovery

Moungi Bawendi, Louise Brus and Alexei Ekimov have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for synthesizing quantum dots. The prize is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($990,000, €948,000).

This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to scientists who worked decades to make your TV watching experience better, among other things.

Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing quantum dots, customizable nanoparticles which have different properties depending on their size.

"Quantum dots have many fascinating and unusual properties. Importantly, they have different colors depending on their size," Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry Johan Åqvist said.

You’re likely looking at light emitted from quantum dots right now, as many modern computer-monitors and televisions using QLED technologies use quantum dots to create RGB colors of each pixel.

But that’s not all. The quantum dot technology is used in biomedical research to visualize molecules. In the future, quantum dots could be used in new areas of quantum communications, flexible electronics, miniature sensors as well as in improving solar cell technologies.

What are Quantum Dots?

Quantum dots are very tiny particles around 2-10 nanometers in size – a few billionths of a meter.

The size ratio of a quantum dot to a football is about the same as a football to planet Earth.

Quantum dots all have the same structure – a crystal of metal oxide atoms. Simply changing their size can completely alter their properties. Smaller dots emit blue light and larger dots red and yellow.

It’s not just their color that changes – but also their magnetic, electrical, thermal, catalytic properties. In other words, size matters.

More to follow...