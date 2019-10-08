 Nobel Prize for Physics winners reveal secrets of space | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 08.10.2019

Nobel Prizes 2019

Nobel Prize for Physics winners reveal secrets of space

Between the deeply mystifying, intangible stuff — dark energy and dark matter — and the similarly complex, yet tangible findings — exoplanets — 2019's winners bring us ever closer to grasping our place in the universe.

Universum 32 neue Planeten entdeckt (privat)

Among the staggering expanse of unknown in our universe, we humans, as well as other animals, stars and even planets unfathomably far away only make up 5% of matter that is known. 

This year's Nobel Prize for physics recognized both the theory that gave us a concept of known and unknown matter, and the observation of a world beyond our own. 

Three scientists — James Peeble, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz — were awarded the prize on Tuesday for their discoveries about the evolution of the universe and our place within it. Half of the prize was awarded to Peeble for his theoretical mapping of our cosmos, and the other half to Swiss duo Mayor and Queloz for their discovery of the first planet outside our solar system. 

The Nobel Prize for Medicine: Winners uncover 'a fundamental mechanism of life'

Infografik die meisten Nopelpreise Physik EN

Theory: the evolution of the universe

Despite telling the Nobel press conference he began his career feeling "uneasy" in the field of cosmology, Peebles' theoretical framework — developed since the mid-1960s — forms the foundation of modern understandings of our universe. 

Read more: Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system

His realization that the faint microwave radiation that permeated the cosmos around 400,000 years after the Big Bang was key in mapping the evolution of the universe allowed him to discover new physical processes. The findings showed us that the make up of our universe could be divided into three separate categories. 

Read more: CERN: The quest for dark matter

Watch video 04:29

Dark matter

Dark energy, dark matter, and a cup of coffee

Humans, other animals, trees, stars and all the other things we can see and touch make up "normal matter" — which only constitutes 5% of the total mass energy density in our universe. 

While there's still much more to be discovered about this mere fraction of mass, the other 95% is even less tangible. 

Scientists refer to 25% of it as 'dark matter' — which cannot emit light, so cannot be seen, but does have a detectable gravitational force — and the remaining 70% as dark energy, which physicists understand to be a completely different component of the universe, and is thought to drive the expansion of the universe.

Ulf Danielsson from the Nobel Committee provided a useful analogy, comparing our universe to a cup of coffee: "mostly it's coffee, which is dark energy, then there's a fair amount of cream, which is dark matter and then there's a tiny bit of sugar — this is the ordinary matter, and this is what science has been all about for thousands of years — until now." 

Read more: Supercomputer builds profile to hone in on dark matter particles

The three Nobel Prize for Physics winners of 2019 (Imago Images/TT/C. Bresciani)

James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz

Observation: planets outside our solar system

Michael Mayor and Didier Queloz  have dedicated their life's work to what Danielsson terms "the sugar in the coffee cup" — the mere 5% of the universe's content that is known. Theory, after all, is, as Peebles said, "empty without observation." 

Read more: NASA launches TESS telescope to find 'Goldilocks' worlds

Watch video 04:13

The exoplanet hunter

That led them, in 1995, to discover a world beyond our own — a giant, gas exoplanet, which is a planet outside our solar system, more than 50 light years away in the constellation of Pegasus. Half as heavy as Jupiter, and very close to its star, 51 Pegasi b has a scorching surface temperature of 1000 degrees Celsiuis.

Such a groundbreaking discovery was not without controversy, Rene Heller from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, told DW. "For five years there was a debate about it. Are they really planets? Aren't they just low-mass stars?"

"The planet was so unusual, so different from anything we have in the solar system," Heller said.

Astronomers have since uncovered more than 4,000 exoplanets. Their findings "opened up a completely new field of research," says Heike Rauer, director of the institute of planetary research at the German Aerospace Center. "I thought, 'Finally!'," she said about the recognition of Mayor and Queloz's work. 

Read more: Kids in Germany to name exoplanet, star

Infographic showing gender split of nobel prize winners

"The great discovery is the great diversity of planets out there: planets with elliptical orbits, gas planets very close to their stars, mini gas planets that aren't much bigger than Earth but made up of hydrogen, cold mini gas planets, planets orbiting completely different types of stars. All this diversity that we didn't expect," Rauer told DW.

A life's work

Born in 1935 and entering the field of astrophysics in 1964, James Peebles said he would be "hard pressed" to find among his many years of research a single greatest insight, saying his discoveries are cumulatively "a life's work."

"I never had a plan of great observation," he told the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences over the phone after the announcement. "I could think of one or two things to do in cosmology, so I just kept going."

Upon being asked if he had any words of wisdom for young, aspiring scientists, Peebles had this to say: "You should enter it for the love of science. The awards are charming and appreciated, but you should enter science because you're fascinated by it." 

Read more: As millions flock to Area 51, scientists say extraterrestrial life isn't impossible

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1901: When bones became visible

    The first Noble Prize in Physics was awarded to a German, Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, for the discovery of x-rays. To this day, his discovery continues to bring broken bones to light or to root out painful tooth inflammations. The energy-rich rays can even identify cancer. Röntgen himself christened his discovery "x-rays," but in German, they're known today as "Röntgen rays."

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1903: Decaying atoms

    Frenchman Antoine Henri Becquerel figured out that the atomic nuclei of certain heavy metals - like uranium pictured here - spontaneously decayed, thereby releasing energy-rich rays. What Becquerel had discovered was radioactivity. Marie Curie and her husband Pierre delved further into the phenomenon, with the Nobel Prize later being awarded to all three.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1921: Beams of light

    Amazingly, light is capable of dislodging tiny particles of metal. It was this photo-electric effect that Albert Einstein decided to look into further. Light and matter, he later said, are two sides of the same coin - and can even change from one to the other. Photons, in other words, can modify metal. Modern solar panels employ the same principle.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1956: The origin of modern computing

    Owners of smartphones, laptops and iPads can tip their caps to three Americans: William Shockley, John Bardeen and Walter Brattain. They built the first transistors: electronic circuits capable of lightning-quick changes from one condition to another. Computer processors such as this one here are comprised of millions of such circuits.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1964: Bundling light

    Aim a cluster of similar light rays in one direction and - voilà! - you've got a laser. Beyond light shows, lasers can cut metal and burn off skin lesions. For their contributions to laser technology, American Charles Townes and Russians Nikolai Bassov and Alexander Prokhorov received the Nobel Prize.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1967: Star fire

    Why do stars actually produce as much heat as they do? American Hans Bethe, originally born in Strasbourg, France, took a look at our own sun to answer that question. What he found was that stars "melt" hydrogen atoms into larger helium atoms. Atomic fusion, as it's known, releases huge amounts of energy - bathing our planet, for example, in sunlight.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1971: Three-dimensional images

    Holograms were the brainchild of a Hungarian engineer named Dennis Gábor. For the first time, he constructed images in three dimensions. The pictures appear to float in space and to change form at the blink of an eye. But they're not just beautiful to look at. They're a useful anti-counterfeiting measure on modern currencies.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1986: Rendering the tiny visible

    Glimpses into the realm of the teeny-tiny are thanks to Ernst Ruska of Germany, the inventor of the electron microscope. His microscope is what makes shots like this one (a flea) so vivid. The resolution is 1,000 times higher than that of a comparable light microscope.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1988: Lightweight elementary particles

    Yes, neutrinos exist. And with the help of a particle accelerator, Americans Leon Max Lederman, Melvin Schwartz and Jack Steinberger found evidence that proved the existence of these extremely light buildings blocks of matter. Neutrinos almost never interact with particles on planet earth, making their experimental detection costly.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1989: Do you know exactly what time it is?

    The foundation for extreme time-telling was laid by American Norman Ramsey. He helped to create the world's most exact time-piece: the atomic clock. Over the course of one year, such a clock's accuracy is compromised by only 25 billionths of a second. Four atomic clocks are located in Braunschweig, Germany, together setting the country's official time.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2007: Big hard drives in small places

    Hard drives on laptops are getting smaller and smaller and smaller - and yet they manage to pack in ever-increasing data. The reason? Tremendous magnetic resistance. The effect was discovered by Peter Grünberg of Germany and Albert Fert of France, both of whom were awarded the Nobel Prize for it.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2009: No more dial-up modems

    Charles Kuen Kao, an American physicist of Chinese descent, developed the fiber optic cable. Information from a website or a telephone conversation is converted into ultra-short flashes of light, which are then deciphered back into electric impulses on the other end. Kao's cables deliver information quickly and, crucially, do not bleed data along the way.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2011: Our faster-expanding universe

    That the universe will grow ever larger, ever faster was demonstrated by Americans Saul Perlmutter, Brian Schmidt and Adam Riess. The three scientists can't say why the universe will do so. But whoever manages to answer that question will surely have a good shot at the next Nobel Prize in Physics.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2013: The origins of mass

    Theoretical physicists François Englert of Belgium and Peter Higgs of Britain received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physics for their contributions to particle physics. Theories they proposed independently of one other in the 1960s were confirmed in 2012 at the Large Hadron Collider. The Higgs boson particle explains the origin of mass and fills a hole in the Standard Model of particle physics.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2014: Let there be (blue) light!

    Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano and Shuji Nakamura were awarded the Physics Nobel for their development of blue light-emitting diodes (LEDs). This made white LEDs possible as bright and above all energy-saving light sources.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2018: Ultra-short laser pulses and optical tweezers

    Lasers have become an indispensable part of our lives. With their research, Donna Strickland and Gerard Mourou laid the foundation for ultra-short pulse lasers. This allows materials to be processed more finely than with any other tool. The two shared the Nobel Prize for Physics with Arthur Ashkin, who had developed optical tweezers for investigating biological samples.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2019: The discovery of exoplanets

    James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz have been awarded the Prize for their research on exoplanets and cosmology. In a statement, the Academy said the trio received the award for their "new understanding of the universe's structure and history." Since Mayor and Queloz discovered the first planet outside our solar system in October 1995, more than 4,000 exoplanets have been discovered.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


Nobelpreis 2013 Medaille

Nobel Prize for Physics awarded for groundbreaking space discovery 08.10.2019

James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz and have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics for their research on exoplanets and cosmology.

Entdeckung des Planeten K2 18-B

Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system 11.09.2019

Astronomers have detected water vapor in the atmosphere of the exoplanet K2-18b. They say it is the first planet beyond earth that has the potential to support life.

Weltraumteleskop TESS

Launch expected today: NASA's space telescope TESS on a search for exoplanets 16.04.2018

It might not be any bigger than your own refrigerator, but the TESS telescope will deliver the stuff of your wildest sci-fi fantasies: Earth-sized planets by the hundreds, and all in the next two years.

