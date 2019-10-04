 Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded for discovery of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 07.10.2019

Science

Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded for discovery of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen

William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their discovery of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The Nobel Prize medal

US-born scientists William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, along with British scientist Peter Ratcliffe, have won this year's Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to the availability of oxygen, Sweden's Karolinska Institute announced on Monday.

"The seminal discoveries by this year's Nobel laureates revealed the mechanism for one of life's most essential adaptive processes," the Nobel Assembly said.

Nobel Assembly member, Randall Johnson (R), announces the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (L-R) Gregg Semenza of the US, Peter Ratcliffe of Britain and William Kaelin of the US

2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winners: Gregg Semenza, Peter Ratcliffe and William Kaelin

Their research, the institute added, "paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases."

In announcing the prize, Thomas Perlmann, the secretary of the Nobel Committee at the Karolinska Institute, said the work by this year's laureates has "greatly expanded our knowledge of how physiological response makes life possible." 

Monday's announcement is the 110th time the prize in this category has been awarded since 1901. 

Infographic showing the top 10 countries with Nobel Prize laureates in medicine from 1901-2019

Looking ahead

Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes awarded each year.

On Tuesday, the prize for physics is awarded, followed by chemistry on Wednesday.

The 2018 and 2019 prizes for literature will be announced on Thursday. For the first time in 70 years, last year's award was postponed as the institution found itself without a quorum to decide the winner.

Read more: 3 things we can do with the 2018 medicine Nobel Prize

On Friday, the scene moves to Oslo, Norway, where the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been tipped as a possible winner of this year's peace prize.

The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced on October 14.

The prizes in each category carry a purse of 9 million kroner ($918,00, €813,151) for each full Nobel award, a gold medal and a diploma. The medals will be presented at a ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

jlw/dr (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

  • Anopheles-mosquito on a human arm. (Photo: dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1902: It's a mosquito's fault

    British researcher Ronald Ross found out that mosquitoes transmit the tropical disease malaria. He showed that the Anopheles mosquito carries one-celled parasites that cause malaria. Today, 200 million people a year still catch malaria, and about half a million of them die because of it. But thanks to Ross' findings, researchers were able to develop treatments to fight the disease.

  • X-ray picture of a pair of lungs (Photo: ddp images/AP Photo/Karin Schermbrucker)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1905: Bacteria cause TB

    Robert Koch discovered the tuberculosis pathogen, the bacterium mycobacterium tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is still a globally widespread infectious disease. Treatment is possible but protracted, even though there are antibiotics for the illness today. There is also a vaccine which protects children, but not adults.

  • Doctors in the OR (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1912: Switching organs and stitching them up

    French surgeon Alexis Carrel succeeded at transplanting blood vessels and entire organs. He developed a suture technique with which he could stitch torn blood vessels back together. He also discovered how to store organs outside the human body. Today, doctors transplant roughly 100,000 organs every year.

  • EKG heartbeat graphic shows a heart beat and a heart (Photo: Sebastian Kaulitzki/Fotolia)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1924: Watching the heart beat

    Dutch doctor Willem Einthoven developed the electro-cardiogram (EKG) to a point where it could be used in hospitals and doctor's offices. An EKG records the heart's electric activity. The data it provides helps doctors recognize an irregular heart rhythm and other heart diseases. It's a wide-spread method in modern medicine.

  • A drop of blood (Photo: Jan-Peter Kasper/FSU)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1930: Four types of blood

    Austrian physician Karl Landsteiner discovered that mixing the blood of two different people often - but not always - led to clotting. He soon found the cause for that phenomenon: the different blood types A, B and O (which he called C). Later, his colleagues also discovered the blood type AB. Because of these findings, safe blood transfusions became possible.

  • Antibiotics (Photo: Fotolia/Nenov Brothers)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1939, 1945 and 1952: Drugs to kill bacteria

    Three Nobel Prizes went to the discoverers and developers of antibiotics, among them Alexander Fleming (1945), who discovered penicillin. Today, antibiotics are still some of the most commonly used drugs and often save lives. New kinds of antibiotics constantly need to be developed, however, as bacteria become resistant to the medicines.

  • Insecticide DDT being sprayed (Photo: Alexander Joe/dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1948: Attacking mosquitoes

    The chemical compound DDT kills insects but hardly affects mammals, as Swiss chemist Paul Hermann Müller found out. Following that discovery, DDT became one of the most used insecticides worldwide. But then it turned out that DDT was damaging to the environment, especially to birds, and its use is now frowned upon. But it is still being used is places where mosquitoes are known to carry malaria.

  • Cardiac catheterization. (Photo: Andreas Gebert dpa/lby)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1956: Straight to the heart

    German physician Werner Forssmann received the Nobel Prize together with two colleagues for the development of cardiac catheterization. Forssmann conducted the procedure for the first time on himself. It calls for inserting a tube into an artery in the hand, bend of the elbow or the groin, and pushing it up to the heart.

  • An MRI machine (Photo: Andreas Gebert/dpa)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    1979 and 2003: Looking into the human body

    When you wanted to see the inside of a human body, there used to be only one way: X-rays. But by now, doctors have superior methods. One of them is computed tomography (CT), which also uses x-rays, but takes detailed pictures of the body's "layers" as if it were cut into slices. The discovery was followed by that of magnetic resonance tomography (MRI), which works with harmless magnetic fields.

  • Harald zur Hausen (Photo: (ddp images/AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    2008: Cancer caused by a virus

    Thanks to Harald zur Hausen from the German Center for Cancer Research, we know that the human papillomavirus can cause cervical cancer. This knowledge helped the development of vaccines against the virus. Girls and women can now be vaccinated against the viral type of cervical cancer.

  • A petri dish

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    2010: Test-tube babies

    Robert Edwards developed the in-vitro fertilization. The first baby that was created this way was born in England in 1978. Advancements improved the method's success-rate further. Globally, several million in-vitro babies have been born.

  • Illustration of a cancer cell

    Nobel Prize in Medicine: Achievements to heal and cure

    2018: Unleashing the immune system to fight cancer

    We all have natural defenses against tumors in us. We only need to release the natural brakes in the immune system. James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo have laid the foundation for a cancer treatment in which tumors which have already formed metastases recede. At the end of the therapy, many patients remained cancer-free — a huge breakthrough.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


