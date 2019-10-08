 Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded for the development of lithium-ion batteries | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 09.10.2019

Science

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded for the development of lithium-ion batteries

John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for their development of lithium-ion batteries.

The Nobel Prize medal

The 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry will be shared between three scientists "for the development of lithium-ion batteries," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced on Wednesday. 

Goran Hansson, secretary general of the Academy, said the prize was about "a rechargeable world."

"Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," the Academy wrote on Twitter.

The committee added their research "has revolutionized our lives," and the laureates "laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society."

In a phone call following the announcement, Akira Yoshino said that climate change is a "very serious issue for humankind."

The lithium-ion battery is important, he added, because of their contribution to a "sustainable society." 

John Goodenough of the University of Texas is the oldest Laureate ever awarded a Nobel prize. 

A week of celebrations

The Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was awarded by the Karolinska Institute on Monday to US-born scientists William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, along with British scientist Peter Ratcliffe, for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to the availability of oxygen.

Infographic showing the top 10 countries with Nobel Prize laureates in medicine 1901-2019

Three scientists are to share the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for their research into the history of the universe and its structure, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced on Tuesday.

One-half of the prize went to James Peebles, a dual Canadian-US citizen, "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology. The other half of the award was jointly given to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star," Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Academy, said. 

Infographic showing the top 11 countries with Nobel Prize laureates in Physics 1901-2019

The 2018 and 2019 prizes for literature will be announced on Thursday. For the first time in 70 years, last year's award was postponed as the institution found itself without a quorum to decide the winner.

Read more: Boson predictor Peter Higgs: A fundamentally modest physicist

On Friday, the scene moves to Oslo, Norway, where the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been tipped as a possible winner of this year's peace prize.

The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced on October 14.

The prizes in each category carry a purse of 9 million kroner ($918,00, €813,151) for each full Nobel award, a gold medal and a diploma. The medals will be presented at a ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

More to come...

jlw/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

  • A DNA spiral

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    1980: Decoding our genetic makeup

    It took 13 years to decode the entire sequence of the human genome. The result: Three billion components and roughly 20,000 genes make humans what they are. This knowledge is in part thanks to the work of Walter Gilbert and Fred Sanger. They received the Nobel Prize for their methods of exact DNA-sequencing.

  • The sun is shining through the trees of a forest. (Photo: DW Projekt Zukunft Wald)

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    1988: Powerplant in a leaf

    The most important chemical reaction on Earth can be observed in the woods: Photosynthesis. Plants, algae and bacteria use sunlight to turn carbon dioxide into oxygen. Certain protein compounds in the cells are responsible for this. Robert Huber, Hartmut Michel and Johann Deisenhofer researched this mechanism and earned a Nobel Prize for their work.

  • A screen with brain images is seen in front of an MRI machine

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    1991: Getting the picture through nuclear magnetic resonance

    Heart, brain, bones – an MRI can show all that in detail and help discover tumors, for example. The basis for this diagnostic tool is the high-resolution nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Richard Ernst was awarded the Nobel Prize for his work in developing the process.

  • Women suntanning on a pier by a lake. (Photo: Bildergalerie: Sommer Deutschland 2013)

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    1995: Saving the ozone layer

    Thanks to the ozone layer, people can get tan more or less safely – if we put on sunscreen. Ozone filters out the majority of the sunlight's harmful UV-B-radiation. Paul Crutzen, Mario Molina and Sherwood Rowland received the Nobel Prize for finding out what destroys the ozone layer: nitrogen oxide and chlorofluorocarbons.

  • A foot kicking a dirty soccer ball. (Photo: DW Projekt Zukunft Fussball)

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    1996: The soccer molecule

    Never heard of "fullerenes?" It's easy to picture them – just think of a soccer ball. It consists of numerous pentagons and hexagons. 60 carbon atoms are assembled like this in the most famous fullerene. Robert Curl Jr.m Sir Harold Kroto and Richard Smalley received the Nobel Prize for describing the fullerene structure.

  • A man in a muscle shirt flexing his biceps with a weight in his hand

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    1997: Energy through ATP

    Adenosintriphosphat (ATP) is to our cells what coal, wind, or solar power are to us. Without this universal "energy currency," we couldn't flex our muscles. An adult human uses half his weight in ATP every day! Sir John Walker received the Nobel Prize, because he was able to explain how ATP is produced in the cell.

  • A tap sticking out of a wall. (Photo: DW Projekt Zukunft Wasserhahn)

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2003: Water for the cell

    Water pipes pump fresh water into a house and waste water out. Our cells' water supply works in a similar way, as Peter Agre showed in 1988. 15 years later, he received the Nobel Prize for discovering the protein that regulates the water passage through the cell membrane. This pipe process is universal: It works for humans, animals, plants and bacteria.

  • A pile of colorful pills.

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2005: Green chemistry

    Protecting the environment and saving resources and energy. Thanks to Robert Grubbs, Richard Schrock und Yves Chauvin, these goals of green chemistry are no longer uptopian. The Nobel laureates found an elegant way to produce complex chemical compounds, now used by the pharmaceutical industry, for example. They rebuilt existing natural compounds in an efficient, environmentally-friendly way.

  • Jellyfish Aequorea Victoria. (Photo: DW Projekt Zukunft/ Sierra Blakeley)

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2008: Light in the darkness

    This luminous umbrella is actually the jellyfish Aequorea Victoria. Its fluorescent green protein is used in numerous areas of biology. One of the facilitators of this technique was Nobel laureate Martin Chalfie. He used the glowing protein to mark cell parts of a nematode, or roundworm. That opened up a host of possibilities, like understanding the how nerve cells function.

  • A long row of factory workers

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2009: Factories of life

    DNA directs the makeup of a cell's different parts. These parts are produced by tiny factories, the ribosomes. Humans would tend to specialize their activities in such a situation, but each ribosome produces thousands of different cell parts. Ada Yonath, Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Thomas Steitz received the Nobel Prize for discovering how these factories work.

  • Sunny side up eggs in a frying pan. (Photo: DW Projekt Zukunft Spiegelei)

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2011: Frying with quasicrystals

    Should you ever burn your scrambled eggs, think of Dan Shechtman's discovery: quasicrystals. He received the Nobel Prize for discovering them. Structured like an oriental mosaic, they may soon be found in frying pans as an anti-stick-layer.

  • A woman biting into a strawberry. (Photo: DW Projekt Zukunft Erdbeeren)

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2012: Receptors for good taste

    Billions of them are located in our body: Receptors can be found on the outside of every cell. Through them, cells can examine their surroundings, move and communicate with other cells. The "G-protein-coupled receptors" are important to perceive taste or smell. Americans Brian Kobilka and Robert Lefkowitz earned the Nobel Prize for exploring this protein family.

  • Photo of a 3D model of prion proteins Photo: picture-alliance/dpa

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2013: Chemistry and computers

    US researchers Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt and Arieh Warshel laid "the foundation for the powerful programs that are used to understand and predict chemical processes." The Nobel Prize committe says "computer models mirroring real life have become crucial for most advances made in chemistry today."

  • Cell structures under fluorescent microscopy

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2014: Heroes of microscopy

    German physicist Stefan Hell and Americans Eric Betzig and William Moerner developed a new microscopy method. It shifts the limits of light microscopy to the nanoscale. Even living tissue, such as cancer cells, can now be studied in detail.

  • Illustration of a DNA molecule

    Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life

    2018: The revolution of evolution

    Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith and Gregory P. Winter intervened in evolution and created something in the laboratory that nature itself did not produce. Claes Gustafsson of the Nobel Prize committee said at the time of the announcement: "They applied Charles Darwin's principles in the test tube." Today, for example, drug manufacturers use their methods to produce insulin for diabetics.

    Author: Gianna-Carina Grün


