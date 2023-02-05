  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
King Charles III
Sudan
HealthGlobal issues

No taboos: From bladder weakness to testicular cancer

1 hour ago

People don't like to talk about problems "down there" - not even when visiting the doctor. But bladder weakness affects many women. Young men should be alarmed if the testicles feel hardened. At In Good Shape there is unvarnished clarification!

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qvyc
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

DW In Good Shape | The Bladder

What does the bladder actually do?

The bladder’s job is simple – to collect urine. But what causes incontinence and bladder infections?
Health1 hour ago02:35 min
DW In Good Shape | Hodenkrebs

Treating UTIs without antibiotics

D-mannose, horseradish, bearberry? We look at alternative treatments for UTIs.
Health1 hour ago02:01 min
Deutschland Medizin Vorsorgeuntersuchung Prostatakrebs Behandlung

Why young men should see a urologist

Young men can also benefit from a visit to the urologist.
Health1 hour ago04:39 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape — The Health Show

How can we lead a healthy life? What does our minds and bodies good? What kind of exercise can make – or keep – us fit? Find out more on In Good Shape, the health show on DW.

Go to show In Good Shape
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman's hand holds a Russian passport

Russia forces occupied Ukrainians to change citizenship

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents wade through water after their homes were swamped

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Nature and Environment13 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Indian wrestlers Sangita Phogat (C), Vinesh Phogat (R) along with Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal (L) take part in an ongoing protest with other wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in New Delhi

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

Society18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work at the plant of German gas heating manufacturer Viessmann in Allendorf, Germany

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Business2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A King Charles souvenir flag hangs outside a shop in London

Britain prepares for King Charles's coronation

Britain prepares for King Charles's coronation

Politics11 hours ago03:02 min
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Symbolbild Fehlgeburt

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Society19 hours ago03:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage