Brazil: No survivors in plane crash with 62 people on board

Airline Voepass posted on Instagram that there were 58 passengers and four crew members on board. President Lula da Silva suggested there were no survivors, with Vinhedo officials later confirming to the media.

A plane with 62 people on board crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday. All of those on board are presumed dead, according to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and local officials.

"There were no survivors," the city government, which was involved in the rescue and recovery operation in the neighboring town of Vinhedo, said in an email sent to the French AFP news agency. The German DPA news agency also reported receiving the same confirmation.

The plane was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members.

What we know so far

Local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in Vinhedo. TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage.

The ATR-72 plane operated by airline Voepass Linhas Areas was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo.

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident happened or the current situation of the people on board," VoePass said on Instagram.

Lula calls for minute's silence

At an event in southern Brazil, President Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.

Lula said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died without elaborating as to how he obtained the information.

"A plane has just crashed in the town of Vinhedo, in Sao Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew members and it seems that everyone has died," said Lula da Silva, who was speaking in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

"Firefighters are already at the scene of the crash of flight 2283, which occurred in the early afternoon in Vinhedo. My solidarity to all victims and those affected by this tragedy," Governor of the State of São Paulo Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas posted on X, formerly Twitter.

jsi/rmt (AP, Reuters, AFP, Lusa, dpa)