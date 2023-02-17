  1. Skip to content
No Sports - The Taliban's suppression of Female Athletes

3 hours ago

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, woman’s rights have been subject to far-reaching suppression, including a ban on female participation in sport. While some female athletes continue to bravely practice their sport inside the country, many others fled. Sports Life follows the sporting fates of two Afghan women, at home and in exile.

About the show

Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speak at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

MSC 2023: Top diplomats discuss future of Ukraine

Politics1 hour ago
Africa

Saboro Banyawa, a teacher in the Nigerian town of Numan, speaks to DW

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics11 hours ago03:23 min
Asia

A US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber (top), a US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft (top R) and four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets are flying over South Korea during a joint air drill

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

PoliticsFebruary 17, 2023
Germany

Wind turbines in the Reinhardswald in Hessen, Germany

Germany's wind energy: Conservationists fear for forests

BusinessFebruary 17, 2023
Europe

Sean Penn talking to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a sit-down interview.

Sean Penn's 'Superpower': The 'idiot's guide' to Ukraine

Film3 hours ago
Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

Politics6 hours ago
North America

Nikki Haley on stage speaking into a microphone

US: What does Trump's first opponent Nikki Haley stand for?

PoliticsFebruary 17, 2023
Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
