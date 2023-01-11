  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
ConflictsSouth Sudan

No simple way home

November 1, 2023

Following its independence in 2011, South Sudan suffered from a bloody civil war. After a peace accord five years ago calmed the situation, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior decided to return home from exile along with her two daughters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YGgw

She’s the widow of the former rebel leader John Garang de Mabior, a man who spent years of his life fighting for South Sudan’s independence from the Republic of Sudan. On the heels of a 2005 peace agreement, Garang served as Vice President of Sudan for just a few weeks, before his death in a helicopter crash. In 2011, his dream of an independent South Sudan became a reality. But in the years that followed, former independence fighters like the current South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit began wrestling for power in South Sudan. Hundreds of thousands of people died. Rebecca Nyandeng now intends to campaign for unity among her people. Nothing unsettles the widow more than the thought that her husband’s battle and that of millions of other South Sudanese could be in vain. These feelings motivated her to return to her homeland after many years in Kenyan exile and get involved in politics. It is her greatest hope that her children will also begin new lives in South Sudan. Rebecca Nyandeng’s daughter Akuol, the director of the documentary, was born and raised in exile. Her South Sudanese identity is bound up with many questions and fears. She accompanies her mother and sister Nyankuir with the camera as a way of facing up to these fears. "No Simple Way Home” is a trans-generational dialog on the dual challenges of family life and political engagement.

Skip next section More on Conflicts from Africa

More on Conflicts from Africa

Chairperson of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reacts while addressing the ECOWAS head of states and government in Abuja on July 30, 2023.

Niger coup puts ECOWAS to the test

The bloc prepares to hold a special summit on Thursday. What steps can it now realistically take?
ConflictsAugust 9, 202301:26 min
Supporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore parade wave a Russian flag in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

How could Wagner Group revolt impact Africa?

Could the conflict between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin spill over into Africa?
ConflictsJune 29, 202302:12 min
Äthiopien | Rehabilitations- und Wiederaufbaufond

The cost of Ethiopia's Tigray-war on Amhara

In the war in Ethiopia, nearly 522 billion birr worth of properties were damaged in Amhara alone.
ConflictsJune 9, 202302:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A view of Israeli tanks taking position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes threaten Gaza's Al-Quds hospital

The Red Crescent refuses orders to evacuate Gaza's Al-Quds hospital as Israel accuses Hamas of using clinics as shields.
ConflictsOctober 30, 202302:48 min
An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

Israel-Hamas war: Insights from military expert Mike Martin

A discussion with Mike Martin of King's College London unpacking the evolving strategies amid the Israel-Hamas war. Martin talks about Israel's "second stage" operations, the challenges of eradicating Hamas, Iran's red line and the US' naval stance in this intricate geopolitical chessboard.
ConflictsOctober 29, 202303:51 min
Israeli forces smile and flash hand signals as a column of tracked vehicles advance toward Gaza

Israel ramps up military operations for 'second stage'

Tanks and soldiers have been sent into Gaza after the Israeli prime minister declared a "second stage" in the war.
ConflictsOctober 29, 202301:58 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm