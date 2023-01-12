  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
A woman whispers into or kisses a smiling man's ear, seductively
Rising and falling levels of estrogen during a woman's menstrual cycle influence sexual desire Image: Svyatoslav Lypynskyy/Zoonar/picture alliance
ScienceGlobal issues

(No) sexual desire: How the menstrual cycle affects libido

Julia Vergin
16 minutes ago

The menstrual cycle is a hormone rollercoaster ride. It has a huge impact on sexual desire, but that's perfectly normal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M42i

Lots of women tell a similar story: there are times when their desire for sex is so extreme that they should put out a warning.

Achtung, baby! My libido's out of control!

But they can also be the best days in a relationship. And then it's all over, almost from one moment to the next. Sex? No, thanks!

That lust, that sexual drive that overpowered them just before, is all but gone. Only the finest seductive artistry has a chance — but sex won't even enter a woman's mind.

Science in the swings of sexual desire

In 1980, a study suggested that these swings in sexual desire were influenced by a person's hormone levels, which change during the menstrual cycle.

Sexual myths

It wasn't only the direct influence of hormones — such as estrogen and progesterone — but also that these variations in hormone levels had an impact on a person's physical and psychological sense of wellbeing.

A menstrual cycle begins with the first day of your period and ends on the day before the next period begins. The duration of period varies from person to person, but anything from 21 to 35 days is possible.

Roughly halfway through the period, the woman ovulates, meaning a period can be divided into two halves.

As in every month, the uterus will have prepared itself for a pregnancy by developing a lining of blood and tissue. That's known as the uterine lining or endometrium.

If there is no pregnancy, the level of progesterone in the ovaries and estrogen in the blood drops so drastically that bleeding occurs. So at the start of the first half of the cycle, a woman bleeds.

At this point, a woman's sexual desire is relatively low, within limits. That's because of the lower level of estrogen in the blood and the fact that periods can be painful or associated with discomfort.            

That can change suddenly when the so-called follicular phase begins.

Estrogen raises libido

Once the body has shed the uterine lining, pituitary gland starts producing a follicle stimulating hormone, or FSH, and that results in new, maturing follicles.

These ovarian follicles are where eggs are located, and they also produce estrogen.

As the follicles mature, the level of estrogen rises — and with it, a woman's sexual desire. But not only that: many women feel more confident during this phase, sport feels easier and they can concentrate better than in other phases.

Women who use contraceptives such as the pill are mostly spared the hormone rollercoaster ride. Such contraceptives prevent any large changes in hormone levels.

What your body does when you menstruate

Both the level of estrogen and a woman's libido peak at ovulation. The high level of estrogen causes the release of luteinizing hormone (LH), which in turn causes the ovulation.

The follicle releases the mature egg into the fallopian tubes, where it can be fertilized with sperm for about the next 24 hours. And the estrogen does what it can in those hours to seduce the woman [into having sex].

Progesterone inhibits the libido

Meanwhile, the follicle that hosted the egg turns into — what's known as — the yellow body of the ovary (or corpus luteum). 

This is the second phase of the menstrual cycle. It's also known as the luteal phase.

During this phase, the yellow body of the ovary produces some estrogen but mainly progesterone — and progesterone ends the sex party!

The fun and games stop and things get serious: the uterine lining continues to thicken to prepare for pregnancy. If the woman becomes pregnant, progesterone does what it can to make it stay that way.

But if the woman doesn't get pregnant, the yellow body of the ovary and progesterone levels decline.

And progesterone clears the stage just in time for the next period and the production of new estrogen to begin. So, some women report that their libido rises again before and even during menstruation — at least, that is, compared to the dry spell just before.

This article was translated from German

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Statues of the naked pelvic areas of a woman and a man

Erectile dysfunction: Sick heart, sick penis

Erectile dysfunction: Sick heart, sick penis

Heart disease, diabetes, depression: Lots of things cause erectile dysfunction. It can be treated but you need to get over the shame and visit a doctor.
HealthOctober 27, 2021
Woman holding a contraceptive pill blister

Hormones and depression: Can the pill lead to suicide?

Hormones and depression: Can the pill lead to suicide?

The European Medicines Agency demands that a warning about a heightened suicide risk be included in the medication package insert for contraceptive pills. What is the connection between hormones and mental health?
ScienceFebruary 1, 2019

Study from 1980: "Female sexual arousal and the menstrual cycle"

www.tandfonline.com
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Russland Krieg Soledar Donetsk

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says situation in Soledar 'difficult'

Conflicts32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Three women walk outside on a sunny day, surrounded by security officials

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child who ran away from home ends up at a railway station in New Delhi

What's behind rising numbers of 'railway children' in India?

What's behind rising numbers of 'railway children' in India?

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bottles and other rubbish on the ground at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

'Chaos city' Berlin?

'Chaos city' Berlin?

Society2 hours ago6 images
More from Germany

Europe

Former Czech PM Andrej Babis smiles broadly as he gives a briefing on his acquittal on charges of subsidy fraud, Sokolovna Pruhonice, Czech Republic, January 9, 2023

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

PoliticsJanuary 11, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A noose hangs in front of the Iranian flag

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Rule of Law6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Business2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

BusinessJanuary 11, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage