No injuries after two planes collide midair over Denver

Two small airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park, southeast of Denver in the US state of Colorado, on Wednesday. Both planes were set to land at a regional airport when they collided.

The collision left one plane nearly ripped in half, while the other plane deployed a parachute to land safely.

No fatalities or injuries

No one was injured in the crash. Witnesses who saw the collision said that they were shocked that no one was killed or hurt.

"I don't remember anything like this — especially everybody walking away. I mean that's the amazing part of this," said John Bartmann the deputy sheriff of Arapahoe County.

A pilot was the only person onboard the Fairchild Metroliner, a twin-engine plane, while the other plane had a pilot and a passenger. The latter unleashed a parachute to float down for a safe landing.

Fairchild landed at Centennial Airport in Colorado despite suffering major damage to the tail section of the plane.

The National Transport Safety Board said that it was sending staff to the site to investigate the crash.