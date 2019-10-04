No indication Paris police attacker was radicalized: government

There is no suggestion that a man who stabbed four colleagues to death at police headquarters in Paris on Thursday had been radicalized, a French government spokeswoman said on Friday.

Sibeth Ndiaye said that contrary to the "wild imaginings on social networks" regarding the attack, there was "no indication of possible radicalization" on the part of the suspected attacker.

She said Paris prosecutors had decided to carry out a murder investigation into the circumstances of the killings, "which are not falling under terrorism at this stage."

However, she said that terrorism, like any other motive, was still "not being ruled out."

Read more: Why French police officers keep committing suicide

Visions in the night

French media reported that the attack suspect, who was shot dead after killing three officers and an administrator and seriously injuring one more person, converted to Islam 18 months ago, fueling speculation that religious radicalization may have played a role in the attacks.

According to France Info and BFM TV, the wife of the suspect told police that her husband had visions and made incoherent remarks on the eve of the attack. She also told investigators that he had the feeling that he was insufficiently appreciated by his superiors and had not received the promotion that he believed he deserved, FranceInfo said, citing a source close to the investigation.

The 45-year-old suspect, who was 70% deaf, worked as a technology administrator in the police intelligence unit and had two children.

A mourning ceremony was held outside the Paris police headquarters on Friday morning to remember the victims of the attack.

The attacks came a day after French police officers went on strike across the country to protest a growing mental health crisis in the force.

