 No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.08.2019

Sports

No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season

Next year's Formula One season will feature a record high 22 races, but none of them will be in Germany. It means Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and the title-winning Mercedes team will be without a home race.

Hockenheim track (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

The announcement that the Hockenheimring will not host a race in 2020 came on Thursday with the release of the provisional calendar for the upcoming season but had been foreshadowed for some time. "If that was the case, it would not surprise us" or "shock us", the track's CEO Jorn Tesketold told press agency SID on Wednesday.

Money has been the major sticking point, with F1 owners Liberty Media reportedly asking for a fee in the region of $50 million (€44.5 million) to have motor racing's biggest show stop in a city. Ticket sales rarely cover such costs and this year's Grand Prix was funded with the help of Mercedes. No such arrangement could be reached this time.

As a result, the country that has produced driving greats such as Michael Schumacher, Nico Rosberg and current favorite Sebastian Vettel will have to go without in 2020.

Vietnam is one of the beneficiaries and will become the 34th country to host an F1 grand prix on April 5 in Hanoi. Elsewhere, Dutch driver Max Verstappen will race at the top level in front of his own fans for the first time as the Dutch Grand Prix returns at Zandvoort on May 3 after an absence of 35 years.

The 70th season of the world championship will begin in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix on March 15 and will conclude on November 29 at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

The grand prixs in Mexico and Spain both survived, despite initial speculation to the contrary, and F1 said an extension to the contract with the Italian Grand Prix was "being finalized" before it celebrates its 90th anniversary next weekend.

The 2020 season will feature 22 races for the first time, meaning there will be seven back-to-back race weekends.

mp/ft (dpa, SID)

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes reap rewards of risky strategy in Hungarian thriller

Lewis Hamilton's Hungarian Grand Prix win was a risk-versus-reward masterclass from Mercedes. The Brit remains on course to break the Formula 1 wins record currently held by Michael Schmuacher. (04.08.2019)  

Formula E driver Sebastien Buemi: 'You have to be quick and save energy simultaneously'

Formula E is returning to Switzerland following its debut in Zurich in 2018. DW spoke to Swiss Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi about competing at home and the differences between F1 and Formula E. (21.06.2019)  

German Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals thrilling F1 victory

Despite a tricky start, the young Dutchman secured his second win of the season on a day of high drama at Germany's Hockenheimring. Lewis Hamilton suffered a terrible day behind the wheel, finishing in 11th place. (28.07.2019)  

Formula One: The 2019 German Grand Prix could be the last

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and all the other Formula One stars will be zipping around the Hockenheimring this coming weekend. However, the 37th edition of the German Grand Prix could turn out to be the last. (25.07.2019)  

Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

Michael Schumacher is arguably the best Formula One driver of all time. He still holds several F1 records including most drivers' titles (7) and most wins (91). As he turns 50 we look back at his impressive career. (02.01.2019)  

Formel 1 Luftaufnahme vom Hockenheimring

Formula One: The 2019 German Grand Prix could be the last 25.07.2019

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and all the other Formula One stars will be zipping around the Hockenheimring this coming weekend. However, the 37th edition of the German Grand Prix could turn out to be the last.

Deutschland Formal 1 Großer Preis von Deutschland | Qualifying

German Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel to start at the back, Lewis Hamilton on pole 27.07.2019

Sebastian Vettel's winless season looks set to continue after an engine issue saw him fail to set a time in qualifying for his home grand prix. The German will start at the back, with Lewis Hamilton in pole position.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Deutschland 2019 | Max Verstappen

German Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals thrilling F1 victory 28.07.2019

Despite a tricky start, the young Dutchman secured his second win of the season on a day of high drama at Germany's Hockenheimring. Lewis Hamilton suffered a terrible day behind the wheel, finishing in 11th place.

