No Escape - Fleeing Afghanistan

It is not only people who had been employed by the US or its allies who have found themselves subject to repression and revenge. Human rights activists, artists and women’s advocates are all targets.

The rights of women and girls, in particular, have been drastically curbed. Since March 2022, girls have no longer been able to attend school past seventh grade. It’s the only country in the world to have a ban of that kind. And since December 2022, women have been prohibited from attending university or working for NGOs or the United Nations. Yet few legal escape routes exist.

In its 2021 coalition agreement, the German government had promised swift and unbureaucratic help to Afghans facing acute danger. The coalition’s action plan also included a federal program for admission of Afghan nationals to Germany. NGOs have warned, however, that most Afghans seeking a legal way out are being thwarted by German bureaucracy and the exacting stipulations of its action plan.

Afghans who manage to flee into a neighboring country often face the threat of deportation, ending up straight in the hands the Islamists. The documentary looks back at the coalition government’s Afghanistan policies and speaks to people who have become victims of German bureaucracy — people who believed Berlin’s pledges and were depending on Germany.

