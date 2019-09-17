 No end in sight to Nigeria′s border closures  | Africa | DW | 18.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

No end in sight to Nigeria's border closures 

Nigerian border crossings with Benin and Niger remain sealed despite a warning from West Africa's regional grouping that the the shutdown is harming prosperity.

Customs buldings in Seme on the Nigerian border to Benin

The Seme-Krake crossing between Nigeria and Benin has been affected by Nigeria's border closures

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appealed to the Nigerian government to reopen its borders. 

It warned that the partial closing of border crossings to Benin and Niger, which prevents the free movement of people, is a violation of agreements signed by Nigeria. 

“The closure of the Nigerian borders with Benin more than a month ago, and Niger, more recently is a hindrance to the achievement of the Community’s main objective, which is to achieve the creation of a prosperous, borderless West African region where peace and harmony prevail,” the speaker of the Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, said on Monday. 

Nigeria abruptly sealed parts of its western border with Benin more than 30 days ago, followed by partial closures of its northern border to Niger. 

An end to the border shutdown is still not in sight. 

Nigeria's Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, said the borders would remain shut until neighbors helped Nigeria to curb the widespread problem of smuggling. 

Nigeria seeks self-sufficiency

Since taking office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced policies aimed at boosting local agricultural production and reducing its dependence on crude oil, which provides some 90% of its foreign exchange. 

Part of these plans include making Nigeria self-sufficient in rice and other agricultural products, such as palm oil. 

The local production of rice – Nigeria's most popular food staple – increased between 2013 and 2017 to 8.9 million tonnes. But this still isn't enough to meet the demand of the country's 200 million people.

Nigerian farmers plant rice

Nigeria is on a quest to boost local rice production

The shortfall, coupled with import controls, have kept the price of rice high and led to rampant smuggling of rice – mostly originating in Thailand and India – over the border into Nigeria.

“We cannot allow smuggling of the product at such alarming proportions to continue,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesperson following the border closures. 

The government has said that the border closures are yielding results, and it had impounded hundreds of bags of imported rice. 

Divided opinion over sealed borders

Since the shutdown, the cost of a bag of imported rice has jumped by over 40% in Nigerian, from 15,000 Naira (€37.70) to 21,000 Naira (€52.80).

Despite this, Nigerian rice vendor Tunde Agoi agrees with the measure. 

“Since they closed the border, we are eating Nigerian rice,“ Agoi told DW in Lagos. “When people ask if we have foreign rice, we say, we do have rice, but let us use our property here.“ 

Francis Mba, a spare parts salesperson, also believes that the government is doing the right thing.  
 
“The situation of the country requires patience, the government is doing a turn around,“ he told DW. 

“We are used to import anything through our border. And if there is going to be a stoppage, that will take time. For Nigerians, we want quick solutions, and I don't blame them, nobody wants a hard time. But if the government plays its own part to cushion the effects, it will do us a whole lot of good.”

However, Tawa Ibrahim, a market trader in Lagos complained that the border closure was affecting his business.

A man helps a woman load a sack of rice on her head

Nigeria has seen several new rice mills open, but needs more funding and training for farmers

“Lake Rice [locally produced rice] would have been a better alternative for us, but we are not getting it to buy… Even the volume of okra needed to feed this nation cannot be produced in Nigeria. We rely so much on Cotonou [in Benin] for okra. That is why its price has also shot up since the border was closed,” she is quoted as saying in an article by Sahara Reporters. 

Investment in farmers needed

Nigerian economist Kenneth Nzoma has mixed views on the shutdown. 

“When you look at all the food we are consuming in Nigeria, it is alarming. We even import common chicken, whereas we can produce them locally,” he said. 

However, the government needs to seize the chance to invest heavily in agriculture. 

“The government has to look into power, into roles, into the system of agriculture, to help farmers get their products into the cities in the shortest time, so they don‘t get spoiled. These are the challenges," Nzoma told DW.

kh/sf (Reuters, AFP) Henri Fotso of DW Africa French and Uwaisu Idris of DW Hausa contributed to this article.

Watch video 02:03

Nigeria - Food Price hikes

DW recommends

Modernizing tomato production in Nigeria

Tomato farmers in northern Nigeria are losing over 40 percent of their yield due to poor storage and processing facilities. Most use traditional methods of drying the fruits. (22.03.2019)  

Nigerian tribunal upholds President Buhari's reelection

A Nigerian election tribunal has rejected a bid by the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to overturn the February presidential election. (11.09.2019)  

Nigeria crisis worsens amid oil price slump

Nigeria has seen its crisis deepen in the third quarter. Renewed attacks on pipelines and a slump in oil prices sent the West African nation into its third quarterly contraction in a row, with no quick fix in sight. (21.11.2016)  

WWW links

Nigerians Grappling With Food Price Hike, Says Report

Sahara Reporters

Audios and videos on the topic

Nigeria - Food Price hikes  

Nigeria seeks revenues beyond oil  

Related content

Niederlande Laurent Gbagbo vor dem Internationalen Straferichtshof in Den Haag

AfricaLink on Air - 16 September 2019 17.09.2019

Reactions on Nigeria-Benin/Niger border closures +++ ICC appeal acquittal of ex-Ivorian leader Laurent Gbagbo +++ The spate of activist abductions and disappearances in Zimbabwe

Togo Drogenabhängigkeit Schmerzmittel Opioide Lome

Opioids in Africa: cheap and accessible 26.06.2019

Cheap painkillers are the new drugs for the people. On the African continent, more and more people are becoming addicted and the illicit trade in pharmaceuticals is on the rise.

Mauretanien G5 Sahel Taskforce

West African leaders pledge $1 billion to fight jihadis 14.09.2019

The leaders of West African nations have announced a plan to combat the growing problem of Islamist violence in the region. Jihadi groups have strengthened their presence across the arid Sahel region this year.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  