No clear winner in Pakistan as vote count continues

PoliticsPakistanNo clear winner in Pakistan as vote count continuesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPakistanJessica Saltz02/09/2024February 9, 2024There is still no clear winner in Pakistan's general election. The military-backed Pakistan Muslim League, led by Nawaz Sharif, had been the favorite to win. But independent candidates loyal to former Prime Minister Imran Khan have taken the lead.https://p.dw.com/p/4cE6YAdvertisement