No Christmas Mass at Notre Dame for first time since French Revolution

For the first time in over 200 years, there will be no Christmas Mass at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, the Archdiocese of Paris said Monday.

The church is still being restored after suffering severe damage in a fire earlier this year.

"There won't be a midnight Mass at Notre Dame. The last time this happened was during the French Revolution. Since 1803, there have always been Christmas Masses at Notre Dame," a diocese spokeswoman said, even during the German occupation of Paris during World War II.

Cleaning up the devastation

On April 15, the world watched in horror as a fire tore through the religious landmark in the French capital, causing the roof and spire to collapse. Investigators believe the blaze was an accident.

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild the cathedral on the Ile de la Cite by 2024.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Landmark throughout the ages A photo from 1880 shows Notre Dame towering over central Paris. Until the Eiffel Tower was unveiled for the 1889 World's Fair, Notre Dame was the tallest structure in the French capital.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames From on high Statues overlooking the cathedral's roof, which was almost entirely destroyed in the blaze.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame Quasimodo, the fictional character and main protagonist in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," made the world-renowned cathedral even more famous. The book was made into numerous films. Here, Quasimodo is seen ringing the church bells in the 1956 French-Italian version directed by Jean Delannoy.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fire services rush to scene Security forces sealed off the area around the cathedral as some 400 firefighters used powerful hoses in an effort to bring the flames under control. The cathedral was undergoing restoration works when the fire started. Investigators are treating the cause of the fire as an accident, ruling out arson or terrorism.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Spire's dramatic collapse The fire caused the spire to come crashing down and the wooden roof support structures to go up in flames. The cathedral building had fallen into ruin after years of neglect following the French Revolution, but was saved thanks to a vast restoration campaign that began in the 19th century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Engulfed in flames The blaze burned for nearly eight hours before it was contained.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Second tower and belfry at risk Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to Notre Dame's two towers and belfry. Officials said after several hours of intense operations that the basic structure had been "saved and preserved."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Parisians shocked People in Paris looked on in horror, prayed and sung hymns as fire took hold of more and more of the cathedral. "Paris is disfigured, the city will never be like it was before," one man (not pictured) told French news agency AFP. "It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Racing to save priceless art and artifacts The responders fought to save the artwork at the back of the famous cathedral. Many priceless artworks and cultural relics were taken out before being burned. Last week, by chance, workers had removed 16 copper statues for cleaning for the first time in over a century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Gutted interior An aerial view shows firefighters battling the raging fire. A part of the vault collapsed and only a part of the interior was destroyed.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Altar intact In the early morning hours, the first images of the interior emerged. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and French President Emmanuel Macron entered the building. Hidalgo said "there is no roof anymore, there's none of that left" — but that the interior was in much better condition than she and others had expected.



"It's painful because we would have liked to celebrate Christmas at Notre Dame," said the cathedral's senior administrative cleric Monsignor Patrick Chauvet. "But, at the same time, there is also hope: we're pressing ahead with the rebuilding, for example, this huge crane which will help remove this damn scaffolding.

"Read more: Opinion: Notre Dame is a symbol of Europe

Metal scaffolding used for maintenance work prior to the blaze melted during the fire and became enmeshed in the cathedral's structure.

Restorers will now try to remove it. They are also still working to stabilize the church to prevent it from collapsing.

The cathedral must also be cleaned: a large amount of lead used in the construction of the roof was released when the structure melted in the fire, polluting the rest of the building.

Plan B for Christmas

This year, the diocese has instead invited worshipers to Christmas services at the Church of Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois near the Louvre museum and at the Church of Saint-Sulpice near the Jardin du Luxembourg.

"Christmas is the celebration of hope. Let's be patient, four more years", Chauvet said.

Notre Dame normally attracts tens of thousands of tourists and worshipers every day.

The cathedral features in Victor Hugo's novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself Emperor there in 1804.

