No child will escape the impact of climate change: UNICEF

Close to one billion children were classified as "extremely high-risk” with the climate crisis threatening their health, education, and protection, exposing them to potentially fatal diseases, a new climate report from the UN's children's agency.

"For the first time, we have a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably dire," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director.

"Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children's rights, from access to clean air, food and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child's life will be unaffected," she added.

'Extremely high-risk' countries

Titled "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis", the UNICEF report found that nearly half of the world's 2.2 billion children living in 33 countries were "extremely high-risk." these include several African nations including the Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea, and India.

They "face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks with a high vulnerability due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare and education," the report found.

While the findings showcased the number of children impacted today, it said the figures were likely to get worse as the impacts of climate change accelerated.

The world is burning Russia: No sign of relief Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

The world is burning This is no morning mist But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

The world is burning Greece: We're outta here! Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

The world is burning Acts of desperation But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

The world is burning Turkey: Threatened residential areas Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

The world is burning United States: Dixie Fire More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

The world is burning Flamme fatale In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft. Author: Claudia Dehn



Young climate activists slam world leaders

Climate activist Greta Thunberg said that the latest report confirmed that children will be impacted inordinately, urging world leaders to take action instead of just talking when they meet in Glasgow for this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

"I don't expect them to do that, but I would be more than happy if they could prove me wrong," said Thunberg, 18, as the index was published on the third anniversary of Fridays For Future.

The global youth movement began with her solo protest outside her school in Sweden.

She was joined by young activists around the world. Philippines' Mitzi Jonelle Tan, 23, shared experiences of doing homework by candlelight with typhoons raging outside or facing the fear of drowning in her bed as floodwaters entered her room.

World leaders' "empty promises and vague plans" were not enough, Tan said. "There's no excuse for this COP... to not be the one that changes things."

see/rc (Reuters, dpa)