 No child will escape the impact of climate change: UNICEF | News | DW | 20.08.2021

News

No child will escape the impact of climate change: UNICEF

Children from India, Philippines and several African countries were “extremely high-risk”, the new UNICEF report found. Climate activist Greta Thunberg said world leaders must act instead of just talking.

Children filling water in Argentina

Children collecting water from a river in Rosario, Argentina

Close to one billion children were classified as "extremely high-risk” with the climate crisis threatening their health, education, and protection, exposing them to potentially fatal diseases, a new climate report from the UN's children's agency.

"For the first time, we have a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably dire," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director.

"Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children's rights, from access to clean air, food and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child's life will be unaffected," she added.

'Extremely high-risk' countries

Titled "The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis", the UNICEF report found that nearly half of the world's 2.2 billion children living in 33 countries were "extremely high-risk." these include several African nations including the Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea, and India.

They "face a deadly combination of exposure to multiple climate and environmental shocks with a high vulnerability due to inadequate essential services, such as water and sanitation, healthcare and education," the report found.

While the findings showcased the number of children impacted today, it said the figures were likely to get worse as the impacts of climate change accelerated.

  • Firefighters wear protective clothing while working to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 17, 2021

    The world is burning

    Russia: No sign of relief

    Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

  • A general view shows the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk covered with smoke from forest fires, Russia, August 7, 2021

    The world is burning

    This is no morning mist

    But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

  • Locals are seen on board a ferry at the port of the village of Pefki, as a wildfire burns on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    Greece: We're outta here!

    Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

  • A man uses a tree branch to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    Acts of desperation

    But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

  • Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire approaching to a settlement near Cokertme village in Bodrum region, Turkey, August 3

    The world is burning

    Turkey: Threatened residential areas

    Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

  • A fire crew member watch a section of road for spot fires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    United States: Dixie Fire

    More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

  • A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019

    The world is burning

    Flamme fatale

    In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft.

    Author: Claudia Dehn


Young climate activists slam world leaders

Climate activist Greta Thunberg said that the latest report confirmed that children will be impacted inordinately, urging world leaders to take action instead of just talking when they meet in Glasgow for this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

"I don't expect them to do that, but I would be more than happy if they could prove me wrong," said Thunberg, 18, as the index was published on the third anniversary of Fridays For Future.

The global youth movement began with her solo protest outside her school in Sweden.

Watch video 02:08

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg turns 18

She was joined by young activists around the world. Philippines' Mitzi Jonelle Tan, 23, shared experiences of doing homework by candlelight with typhoons raging outside or facing the fear of drowning in her bed as floodwaters entered her room.

World leaders' "empty promises and vague plans" were not enough, Tan said. "There's no excuse for this COP... to not be the one that changes things."

see/rc (Reuters, dpa)

