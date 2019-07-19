Nissan to cut nearly 1 in 10 jobs worldwide

Japanese car company Nissan will cut 12,500 jobs worldwide as it struggles against competition in the US, it said Thursday.

That equates to roughly 9% of all Nissan jobs across the world. Former company chairman Carlos Ghosn left in a financial misconduct scandal last year, which had a sizable effect on operating profits.

Nissan said in a statement it would "reduce its global production capacity by 10% by the end of fiscal year 2022." It added that the drop in profits was due to lagging sales, high raw material costs and difficult foreign exchanges.

Carlos Ghosn has been charged with underreporting his pay as Nissan's chairman, and was released on bail in April

Profits dropped by 98.5% in comparison to the first quarter of 2018, Nissan said, falling from 109.1 billion yen (roughly $1 billion or €900 million at today's exchange rates) to 1.6 billion yen in 2019.

Nissan said 14 different locations will see the effect of the planned cuts.

US struggle

The company has struggled to gain a foothold in the US, where it has been forced to use discounts to challenge its rivals. It also lost ground on the biggest Japanese car company, Toyota.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said the company had already cut 6,400 jobs in 2018 and 2019, at eight different locations.

The company has pledged to cut CO2 emissions by 40% from its new cars, by 2022.

jns/msh (AP, Reuters)

