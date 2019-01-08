 Nissan files complaint ex-boss Carlos Ghosn for ′misuse of funds′ | News | DW | 11.01.2019

News

Nissan files complaint ex-boss Carlos Ghosn for 'misuse of funds'

The Japanese automaker has accused the once-praised former executive of misusing a "significant amount of the company's funds." Nissan's criminal complaint followed fresh charges against Ghosn from Tokyo prosecutors.

Carlos Ghosn in court

Japanese automaker Nissan on Friday said it filed its own criminal complaint against its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, for the "misuse of a significant amount of the company's funds."

Ghosn has been arrested and charged by Japanese prosecutors with financial misconduct. On Friday, Tokyo prosecutors added a new indictment to the growing list of charges brought against the once-lauded executive.

Until the recent charges against him, Ghosn served as a top executive for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. He was considered a key figure in establishing and then maintaining the alliance.

Read more: Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry?

More to follow…

ls/msh (Reuters, dpa)

