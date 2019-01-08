Nissan files complaint ex-boss Carlos Ghosn for 'misuse of funds'

Japanese automaker Nissan on Friday said it filed its own criminal complaint against its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, for the "misuse of a significant amount of the company's funds."

Ghosn has been arrested and charged by Japanese prosecutors with financial misconduct. On Friday, Tokyo prosecutors added a new indictment to the growing list of charges brought against the once-lauded executive.

Until the recent charges against him, Ghosn served as a top executive for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. He was considered a key figure in establishing and then maintaining the alliance.

Read more: Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry?

More to follow…

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last month for alleged financial misconduct, having led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Weinstein's notorious casting couch Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Advertising guru accused of misconduct Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin Author: Nik Martin



ls/msh (Reuters, dpa)