Nirvana's 'Nevermind' baby refiles lawsuit

In 1991, photographer Kirk Weddle asked a friend to bring his four-month baby to a photo shoot at a swimming pool for the indie band Nirvana.

When the boy, Spencer Elden, was snapped naked in the water and wound up front-and-center on band's groundbreaking "Nevermind"album, his likeness became the epoch-defining image of grunge rock.

'Commercial sexual acts'

But 30 years after the album's release, Elden's lawyers filed in August 2021 a lawsuit alleging that the "Nevermind" image was procured after Elden "was forced to engage in commercial sexual acts while under the age of 18 years old."

His first attempt to sue the original band members, record label, album photographer and others (each for $150,000, or €128,000) for "lifelong damages" that include "extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifelong loss of income earning capacity" and "loss of enjoyment of life" was dismissed by a judge on January 3.

But Elden has now filed a new lawsuit accusing the band of sexual exploitation.

The original lawsuit also alleged that the marketing of the record via a naked Elden reaching for a dollar bill held on a hook — the image was also used in the video clip for the hit single from the album, "Come As You Are" — was a "sex trafficking venture."

Of the 40 to 50 images taken at the shoot, the lawsuit claimed that Nirvana lead singer and songwriter Kurt Cobain chose the image of Elden "grabbing for a dollar bill" that depicted him "like a sex worker."

It added that "Spencer nor his legal guardians ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness."

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is alleged to have pushed for the 'Nevermind' cover art concept

Family paid 200 dollars

In a 2008 interview with US public radio broadcaster NPR, Elden's father Rick described how his friend, photographer Kirk Weddle, called him up in 1991 and said "wanna make 200 bucks and throw your kid in the drink." But the family had no idea what the photo would be used for until they noticed a huge image of the Nevermind cover on Tower Records in Sunset Boulevard three months later.

Later that year, Nirvana's label DGC, a subsidiary of Geffen Records, sent Elden a platinum copy of Nevermind and a teddy bear, according to NPR. The same report also quoted Elden as a teenager responding to his ongoing fame.

"My friend is all like, 'Hey I saw you today.' And I'm like, 'Dude, I was working all day.' And he's like, 'No, I went to Geffen Records, and you're on the floor and you're floating and I stepped on your face.'" Elden recounted. "Cause I guess they have like a floating thing where people can like walk on me and stuff ... so it's kinda cool."

Elden initially embraced image

Having recreated the pose for several "Nevermind" anniversaries as a teenager, Elden last entered a swimming pool to reprise the image in 2016 when the album turned 25. He also has the album title tattooed on his body.

In a 2015 interview with Time magazine, he said that it "was a great concept — a baby underwater, unable to breathe, going after money on a fishhook."

But the following year he expressed some reticence about his role in such an iconic image, telling Time: "It's a really weird feeling being a part of someone else's momentum — being caught up in this wake of stuff."

"I got a little upset for a bit," he added. "I was trying to reach out to these people. I never met anybody. I didn't get a call or email. I just woke up already being a part of this huge project. It's pretty difficult — you feel like you're famous for nothing, but you didn't really do anything but their album."

"Everyone involved in the album has tons and tons of money," he reflected. "I'm living in my mom's house and driving a Honda Civic."

Watch video 03:56 Album cover parodies

Facebook bans album cover with children

The "Nevermind" cover was in fact removed from Facebook's pages in 2011 in the midst of its 20th anniversary because its portrayal of child nudity contravened the terms of service, but then reappeared on the site.

The same happened in 2019 when Facebook banned uploads of Led Zeppelin's 1973 "Houses Of The Holy" album due to cover art featuring naked blond children climbing a surreal landscape. The image also went on to became part of rock music folklore.

"We were naked in a lot of the modelling shoots we did, nothing was thought of it back then," recalled Samantha Gates, who appeared with her brother Stefan in the image. "You probably couldn't get away with that now," she told the the UK's Daily Mail in 2007.

Facebook banned uploads of the image to its social media site on the basis of its guidelines that do not allow "content that sexually exploits or endangers children."

But Facebook soon after reversed the ban. "As our community standards explain, we don't allow nude images of children on Facebook," said a spokesperson. "But we know this a culturally significant image. Therefore, we're restoring the posts we removed."

It is yet to be seen whether Spencer Elden's lawsuit will change the way the "Nevermind" image is viewed.

From the start, the DGC record label wanted to cover up the child's genitals on the "Nevermind" artwork. But Kurt Cobain allegedly would only agree if the area was covered with a sticker that read: "If you're offended by this, you must be a closet pedophile." The original image remained.

Senior residents recreate famous images Lily as Madonna The care home's activities coordinator Robert Speker proposed the photo project to recreate iconic album covers due to the feel-good aspect of music: "Somebody's reaction just from hearing a piece of music through either reminiscing or just enjoying the music - the benefits of music, especially in the care home setting, are so important."

Senior residents recreate famous images Vera as Adele 93-year-old Vera was excited to be part of the shoot, as were many of the other care home residents, since this was something completely new and different to explore. "It was a chance to try and enrich their lives. They were the model. They were the sole focus of each photo shoot," Speker said.

Senior residents recreate famous images Roma Cohen as David Bowie The old people were rather humble with their own pictures. But they all loved to see fellow residents presenting themselves in the different poses, reports Robert Speker. "Their critique was more on themselves, with other people it was: 'Oh look, there is Roma! How funny that Roma looks just like David Bowie! She's got a lightening flash on her face!' So they really enjoyed that."

Senior residents recreate famous images Sheila Salomons as The Clash There was lots of laughter and fun during the photo shoots. "When Sheila was recreating The Clash and smashing a guitar with a stick, there was that moment where she said she was going to throttle me", remembers Speker. "It was just so lighthearted the whole way through. And it was just lovely to be able to have a lot of fun whilst doing it."

Senior residents recreate famous images Sheila as Elvis Presley Sheila Salomons also did a reenactment of Elvis Presley, with her walking stick and her perfect pose with an opened mouth resembling the King of Rock 'n Roll just enough to make the mark. Speker says he enjoyed working with his mature models while also doing all the artwork himself, including make-up, hair, body painting, as well as the actual photography and the final edit.

Senior residents recreate famous images Sheila as Rag'n'Bone Man Sheila doesn't seem to miss a beat when it comes to music. She was also keen to pose for the Rag’n’Bone Man album as she had been to one of his concerts in 2019 and even met the 34-year-old musician backstage. Speker says he didn't need a lot of props for the photo shoots: "For instance, Sheila, when she was recreating Rag'n'Bone Man, she had a top in her cupboard that was very similar."

Senior residents recreate famous images Martin Steinberg as Bruce Springsteen Speker wanted the album covers to be similar but not exactly the same. "That was Martin's blue cap that he wears. I was going to get a red cap for him but I felt it was important that his personality, his cap was in there to make sure that this wasn't necessarily about copying somebody else. It was to show that there is actual Martin, and it isn't just somebody pretending to be Bruce Springsteen".

Senior residents recreate famous images Hilda as Blink 182 Hilda, who did an album cover by punk-alternative rockers Blink 182, also had a red top in her cupboard, which was used for the shoot. As the photographer, Speker didn't want to depart too much away from the actual individuals he was using as his models. Rather, he wanted to include their authentic personalities as much as possible.

Senior residents recreate famous images Casher as Cash It's not just a resemblance in names that links resident Casher to Johnny Cash. His facial expression also mimicked that of Johnny Cash on his album "The man comes around" with uncanny resemblance. "The most problematic thing was the timing, making sure there was a suitable time," says Speker. "Obviously, having no families around made sure that it was much easier than when it isn't in lockdown".

Senior residents recreate famous images Toba David as Michael Jackson The Sydmar Lodge residents like Toba David, who posed as Michael Jackson, couldn't quite believe their eyes after the images went viral on the internet. The pictures went around the world, garnering views, likes, shares and retweets. "We never expected it," explains Speker who first tweeted the album covers on July, 10.

Senior residents recreate famous images Carers as Queen "It's all been so positive, the messages that we've received from people all around the world who have just smiled because they have seen the residents, and it's just such a lovely feeling", says activities coordinator Robert Speker, who has been working at Sydmar Lodge for five-and-a-half years. In this photo, he honored the carers who work at the care home as well, channeling their inner Queen. Author: Sabine Peschel



This article was updated with the news of the lawsuit on January 14, 2021.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier