Nineteen dead after highway collapses in southern China

A section of a highway collapsed in southern China leaving at least 19 people dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

In total, 18 vehicles were reportedly trapped in the collapse and rescue workers took dozens of people to the hospital.

What we know so far

The 17.9-meter-long (58.7-foot) section of a road collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, according to authorities in Meizhou City.

Witnesses who had driven past the section of the road just before it collapsed told local media they heard a loud noise and that a hole several meters wide opened up behind them.

Reports also carried footage of smoke and fire at the scene, with highway rails visible slanting downward into the flames.

Authorities dispatched some 500 people to help with the rescue operation, CCTV reported.

The responders came from departments handling public security, emergency response, firefighting and mining rescue, the broadcaster said.

