 Nine dead after earthquake hits Turkey-Iran border | News | DW | 23.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nine dead after earthquake hits Turkey-Iran border

A 5.7 magnitude quake has struck Iran's northwestern border with Turkey. Ankara says nine people have been killed in Turkey, while Iran is still assessing damage and casualties.

Rescuers and residents search through rubble to find those trapped (picture-alliance/AA/N. Hazar)

Nine people, including three children, have died following a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the Turkey-Iran border region early on Sunday, Turkey's interior minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Twenty-one people were injured — including eight who were in a critical condition, according to the health ministry.

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing," Soylu said, adding that officials think people are still buried under the collapse of more than 1,000 buildings in several border villages.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. 

Read more: Opinion: We have to talk about the climate

More casualties 'very likely'

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 9:23 a.m. local time (553 UTC), was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Turkish border, according to the USGS.

An Iranian official told state TV that "rescue teams have been dispatched to the area ... it is not a populated area in Iran's West Azerbaijan province."

However, another local official said it is "very likely" that there will be casualties or damages, Iran's state TV reported. The official added that the earthquake was felt in several cities, including Khoy, Urmiah and Salmas.

Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said the quake also caused damage in several villages in neighboring Van province, which was struck earlier this month by two avalanches that killed 41 people.

Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. An earthquake last month in eastern Turkey killed more than 40 people, while another in Iran caused structural damage to homes without causing any fatalities. 

lc/mm (AFP, Reuters)

 Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Istanbul unprepared for next big deadly earthquake, say experts

The question is not if — but when — a devastating earthquake will hit Istanbul. Experts say the city of 15 million people is unprepared for the next big tremor. (18.08.2019)  

Powerful earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Search and rescue teams are racing to reach dozens of people trapped under collapsed buildings following the quake in Elazig province. At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured. (24.01.2020)  

Turkey: Rescuers scramble to reach survivors trapped in rubble

Over 40 people were rescued from the rubble following a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey, emergency officials said. The death toll continued to climb as hundreds of aftershocks rocked the affected areas. (25.01.2020)  

Eight dead after earthquake hits Turkey-Iran border

A 5.7 magnitude quake has struck Iran's northwestern border with Turkey. Ankara says 8 people have been killed in Turkey, while Iran is still assessing damage and casualties. (23.02.2020)  

Related content

Greenpeace spürt Plutonium-Schiff auf

Living Planet: How to deal with radioactive waste in our oceans 20.02.2020

The nuclear disaster in Fukushima in Japan happened almost nine years ago. An earthquake triggered a tsunami that led to the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. Fukushima is soon running out of space to store radioactive water. DW's Tim Schauenberg talks about plans how to discharge that water and what else is lurking at the bottom of the sea.

Türkei | Bergungsarbeiten nach dem Erdbeben in Elazig

Turkey targets critics after deadly earthquake 28.01.2020

In the wake of Turkey's deadly earthquake, experts have said they explicitly told the government it must act to prevent deaths but were rebuffed. Now, Ankara is going after those who criticized its disaster response.

Türkei Erdbeben in Elazig

Powerful earthquake strikes eastern Turkey 24.01.2020

Search and rescue teams are racing to reach dozens of people trapped under collapsed buildings following the quake in Elazig province. At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured.

Advertisement