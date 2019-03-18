 Nine arrested as German girl′s birthday party turns riotous | News | DW | 15.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nine arrested as German girl's birthday party turns riotous

As many as 400 people turned out for the 16-year-old's private celebration near the southwestern city of Mannheim. Police took several hours to restore order after the drunken crowd turned violent.

Birthday cake (imago/Westend61)

A 16-year-old's birthday party turned from a family affair into a ugly rampage on Friday night when up to 400 uninvited guests descended on the celebration.

Police in the town of Grünstadt, around 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Mannheim, said the party got entirely out of control as many of the gatecrashers were drunk and behaving aggressively.

The birthday girl and her father were overwhelmed by the arrival of so many uninvited guests to the community center where the event was being held. The amount of noise and disturbance prompted several neighbors to call the police.

Read more: Germany: Lightning injures several at family birthday party

When officers arrived, they described a heated mood, with many of the partygoers acting verbally aggressive.

When they tried to call off the party, the situation quickly descended into a mini-riot. Some of the crowd threw stones at officers, who then used truncheons to fight them back. One policeman was injured when a rock hit his head.

Read more: Drunk cycling in Germany to face harsher assessment

Police said it took several hours to bring the situation under control. Reinforcements from nearby towns were called in to help.

Nine people were arrested and could face charges of public disturbance, insulting officers, resistance, and serious bodily injury.

The birthday family says it only invited relatives and close friends to the event.

Watch video 03:35

Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany

In Germany, wishing someone happy birthday on the wrong day could get you in big trouble — and getting old can also get expensive. Join Kate Müser on Meet the Germans for more birthday dos and don'ts. (14.03.2018)  

Germany: Lightning injures several at family birthday party

Ten people were injured, including five children, when lightning struck a family celebration in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. Some of the partygoers had been holding onto metal tent polls when the lightning hit. (29.07.2018)  

Drunk cycling in Germany to face harsher assessment

Cycling in Germany after drinking alcohol has become a common practice which is rarely penalized. Several of the country's transport associations are calling for a 1.1 per mil threshold to clamp down on drunk cycling. (23.01.2015)  

Far-right rally for Hitler's birthday draws crowd of just 20

More than 2,000 people rallied in the western German town of Ingelheim in a demonstration against plans to celebrate the date. The Hitler rally went ahead after organizers got a ban overturned by a regional court. (20.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany  

Related content

Frankreich Gelbwesten | Proteste & Ausschreitungen in Paris

French government admits security 'flaws' in Paris riots 18.03.2019

The French finance and interior ministers will face senators this week, as the government grapples with the chaos and disorder of the recent "yellow vest" protest. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed a strong response.

UK Brexit l Queen Elisabeth mit Europa-Hut

Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit riots 03.02.2019

The British monarch could be whisked away to a secret location if disorder was to break out, UK media reported. The chance of a no-deal Brexit has prompted businesses, people and the government to make contingency plans.

Hongkong Protest gegen Auslieferungen nach China & Ausschreitungen

Hong Kong: Protesters block seat of government, delaying extradition bill reading 12.06.2019

Thousands of protesters descended on the government headquarters and blocked at least two major roads in central Hong Kong to oppose a new extradition bill. The bill's second reading was delayed due to the demonstration.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  