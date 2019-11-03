Niko Kovac leaves Bayern Munich by mutual consent

Rumors surrounding Niko Kovac's departure started circling on Sunday evening, only for the club to confirm that they'd agreed to a parting of the ways with a tweet that read simply: "FC Bayern parts ways with Niko Kovac."
Saturday's heavy defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern's heaviest for a decade, saw the champions slip to fourth in the table and the Croatian coach has paid the price.
"I think at this point in time it's the right decision for the club," said Kovac, who coached Frankfurt before Bayern. "The results and way we have been playing recently have brought me to this conclusion. My brother Robert and I thank FC Bayern for the last year and a half."
The club confirmed assistant coach Hansi Flick, who returned to the club staff earlier this year, will take charge of the team for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Olympiacos and Saturday's crucial league match with Borussia Dortmund.
"The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
"Uli Hoeness [president], Hasan Salihamidzic [sporting director] and I have an open and serious conversation with Niko on Sunday with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of Bayern. We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovač on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the double this past season."
After a difficult start to his tenure last term, Kovac went on to win the Bundesliga and the German Cup, though Bayern exited the Champions League to eventual winners Liverpool in the last 16.
Bayern have won the last seven Bundesliga titles but have now had three coaches, including the temporary return of Jupp Heynckes in 2017-18, in the last three years. Kovac's reign of 490 days is longer than that of his permanent predecessor Carlo Ancelotti by 36 days.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Augsburg 2 - 3 Schalke
A brilliant solo effort from Amine Harit earned Schalke a comeback win that lifts them to sixth, level on points with Bayern Munich. Augsburg's veteran midfielder Daniel Baier gave the hosts a 38th minute lead before Stephan Lichtsteiner put through his own net to level it up. An Alfred Finnbogason penalty was cancelled out by an Ozan Kabak header before Harit slalomed his way to the winner.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-0 Cologne
Fortuna Düsseldorf won the first Rhine derby since 1997 with a goal in each half. Rouwen Hennings scored his sixth league goal of the season, tucking away a neat penalty into the bottom corner. Erik Thommy kept his head to score the second just after the hour mark to secure Düsseldorf's second win in three games. The defeat is Cologne's seventh in the league this season.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Eintracht Frankfurt 5 - 1 Bayern Munich
Niko Kovac endured a difficult trip back to Frankfurt. Jerome Boateng was sent off after nine minutes before Filip Kostic gave the hosts the lead. Djibril Sow's first Bundesliga strike doubled the Eagles' advantage before a brilliant solo effort from Robert Lewandowski got Bayern within a goal at the break. Defenders David Abraham and Martin Hinteregger rubbed salt in the wounds.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
RB Leipzig 8 - 0 Mainz
Julian Nagelsmann's side dished out their second hiding of the week after a 6-1 cup win. Marcel Sabitzer started the rout early before Timo Werner slid home the second. Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Halstenberg and Yussuf Poulsen got in on the act before the break before Werner grabbed his second and Nordi Mukiele (pictured) grabbed his first of the season. Werner wrapped up his hat-trick late on.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Wolfsburg
A first Dortmund goal for Thorgan Hazard, a fine Raphael Guerreiro strike and a Mario Götze penalty ended the Bundesliga's last unbeaten record. BVB lost captain Marco Reus early on to injury but stepped up the pressure in the second half before the first two goals came in six minutes. The home side were rarely troubled and Götze sealed the win with a spot kick two minutes from time.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Union Berlin 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin
There were spectacular choreos, flares that caused the players to leave the field and a brief pitch invasion at the end but the first meeting of these two clubs in the top flight was less eventful on the pitch. Sebastian Polter slammed home a controversial late penalty that settled a tepid affair and secured capital city bragging rights for Union.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 2 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Gladbach's rapid start under Marco Rose continued as the Foals extended their lead at the top of the table. Oscar Wendt converted Marcus Thuram's cross at the back post to give his side an early lead before Kevin Volland latched on to a stunning Lucas Alario through ball to level things up. But the in-form Thuram got his fifth goal in six matches just before the break to seal the win.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Werder Bremen 2 - 2 Freiburg
An excellent display from Milot Rashica wasn't enough for Bremen to pick up their first win since mid September thanks to Nils Petersen's injury time equalizer. Rashica lashed in the opener only to see goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka hand Petersen his first leveller. Rashica then turned provider for Theodor Gebre Selassie but poor defending allowed Petersen to head in a heartbreaker at the back post.
-
Bundesliga matchday 10 in pictures
Hoffenheim 3-0 Paderborn
Hoffenheim scored three goals in the opening 25 minutes to go fifth in the table. The in-form hosts got off to the perfect start when Robert Skov banged in a beautiful free-kick. A slick counter-attack involving Florian Grillitsch was finished off by Pavel Kaderabek to make it two, and Jürgen Locadia put the icing on the cake. Hoffenheim have now won four league games in a row.
Author: Michael Da Silva