Nikki Haley to leave Republican presidential race — reports

Nikki Haley is set to drop out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination, leaving Donald Trump as the sole remaining candidate for the party.

US Republican Party presidential contender Nikki Haley plans on ending her presidential campaign on Wednesday, multiple US media sources reported on Wednesday.

US daily The Wall Street Journal cited sources familiar with her plans and said she would be making an appearance to deliver remarks at around 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).

Haley's solitary win sets stage for Trump-Biden rematch

The expected decision clears the way for Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate who will most likely once again face off with Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

Haley, who served as the US ambassador to the UN under Trump, became his most significant rival in the Republican presidential race.

Trump won 14 of the 15 primary elections in the "Super Tuesday" states, including Texas and California, but did not manage a clean sweep due to Haley's surprise upset in Vermont.

With his eyes on the US presidency, Trump told supporters at his Mar-a-Lago beach club in Florida that they had witnessed "an amazing night and an amazing day."

"This is a big one. They tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there has never been one like this, never been anything so conclusive," said Trump.



Will Haley endorse Trump?

According to the WSJ, Haley is not expected to announce an endorsement on Wednesday, but will rather encourage Trump to earn the backing of Republican and independent voters who supported her.

Haley became the first woman to become governor of South Carolina in 2010, holding office from 2011 to 2017.

The official candidates for both the Republican and Democratic parties are chosen during the party conventions during the summer.

US voters head to the polls to elect a new president on November 5.

More to follow…

kb/ab (Reuters, AP)