Nik Lauda was one of Formula One's most successful drivers in the 1970s and 1980s. The Austrian later went on to positions in the management of F1 teams, as well as being and aviation entrepreneur.

Niki Lauda won three Formula One drivers' championships, for Ferrari in 1975, 1977 and McLaren in 1984. He is perhaps best remembered for the firey crash on the Nürburgring during the 1976 that left him severely scarred - and could have cost him his life. He came back after missing just two races and missed winning a second title by a single point to James Hunt.