Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Niki Lauda

Nik Lauda was one of Formula One's most successful drivers in the 1970s and 1980s. The Austrian later went on to positions in the management of F1 teams, as well as being and aviation entrepreneur.

Niki Lauda won three Formula One drivers' championships, for Ferrari in 1975, 1977 and McLaren in 1984. He is perhaps best remembered for the firey crash on the Nürburgring during the 1976 that left him severely scarred - and could have cost him his life. He came back after missing just two races and missed winning a second title by a single point to James Hunt.

26.05.2019 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Day - Circuit de Monte Carlo. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory and dedicates his win to the late Niki Lauda during the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monte Carlo, Monaco. Picture date: Sunday May 26, 2019. See PA story AUTO Monaco. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. Commercial use with prior consent from teams. URN:43140971 |

Lewis Hamilton holds on to win dramatic Monaco Grand Prix 26.05.2019

A brilliant defensive drive from Lewis Hamilton saw the Brit extend his championship lead on the day the F1 world remembered Niki Lauda. Germany's Sebastian Vettel came in second to end Mercedes' perfect start.
ABD0008_20190521 - SCHWECHAT - ÖSTERREICH: ++ ARCHIVBILD ++ ZU APA0008 VOM 21.5.2019 - Niki Lauda am Dienstag, 20. März 2018, vor einen Flugzeug der Laudamotion anlässlich eines Testfluges nach Düsseldorf. Formel-1-Legende Niki Lauda ist tot. Der 70-jährige dreifache Formel-1-Weltmeister und Flug-Unternehmer sei am Montag, 20. Mai 2019, im Kreis seiner Familie friedlich entschlafen, teilte die Familie in der Nacht auf Dienstag mit. (ARCHIVBILD VOM 20.3.2018) - FOTO: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER - 20180320_PD11770 |

Niki Lauda: The guy in the red baseball cap 21.05.2019

Niki Lauda has passed away at the age of 70. The Austrian won the Formula One drivers' title three times, and stayed involved in the sport after leaving the track. His was a life of great success but also dark moments.

08.09.1976 ARCHIV - 08.09.1976, Österreich, Salzburg: Der österreichische Formel-1 Fahrer Niki Lauda gibt rund fünf Wochen nach seinem schweren Rennunfall auf dem Nürburgring mit vernarbtem Gesicht, Kopfbandage und Brandwunden eine Pressekonferenz. Formel-1-Legende Niki Lauda befindet sich nach einer Lungentransplantation und Grippe-Erkrankung weiter auf dem Weg der Besserung. Lauda wird am Freitag (22.2.) 70 Jahre alt. (zu dpa Niki Lauda auf dem Weg der Besserung: «Kämpft wie ein Löwe») Foto: Hartmut Reeh/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Niki Lauda: Much more than a Formula One champion 21.05.2019

Niki Lauda was a successful Formula One driver, aviation entrepreneur, television F1 pundit, and more recently the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team.
ABD0002_20190521 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ++ ARCHIVBILD ++ ZU APA0008 VOM 21.5.2019 - Niki Lauda während eines Interviews mit der APA am 05.02.1999 in Wien. Formel-1-Legende Niki Lauda ist tot. Der 70-jährige dreifache Formel-1-Weltmeister und Flug-Unternehmer sei am Montag, 20. Mai 2019, im Kreis seiner Familie friedlich entschlafen, teilte die Familie in der Nacht auf Dienstag mit. (ARCHIVBILD VOM 9.2.1999) - FOTO: APA/TECHT HANS KLAUS - 19990209_PD0410 |

Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70 21.05.2019

Racing driver Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One champion, has passed away surrounded by family. His death has triggered an outpouring of praise for a man whose comeback from a horrific crash inspired F1 fans worldwide.
ABD0015_20180803 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ++ ARCHIVBILD ++ Der Luftfahrtunternehmer und frühere Formel-1-Weltmeister Niki Lauda am Freitag, 09. Oktober 2009, anläßlich eines PG Transplantation - Tree of Life und Pflanzung des ersten Lebensbaums Europas in Wien. Niki Lauda musste sich wegen einer schweren Lungenerkrankung am Donnerstag im AKH Wien einer Lungentransplantation unterziehen. (ARCHIVBILD VOM 9.10.2009) - FOTO: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH |

Doctors speak positively about F1 legend Niki Lauda’s recovery 04.08.2018

Doctors are optimistic about Formula One legend Niki Lauda's recovery following an emergency six-hour lung transplant. A more comprehensive update will be released at a later date.
30.06.2018, Red-Bull-Ring, Spielberg, FORMEL 1 EYETIME GROSSER PREIS VON ÃSTERREICH 2018, 29.06. - 01.07.2018 , im Bild Niki Lauda (Mercedes) Foto Â© nordphoto / Bratic Foto Â© nordphoto / Bratic | Verwendung weltweit

F1 legend Niki Lauda undergoes lung transplant surgery 02.08.2018

Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has undergone lung transplant surgery in his hometown, Vienna. The Austrian has had various health issues since his infamous crash at the Nürburgring in 1976.
Vettel celebrates his German Grand Prix win in July 2013. (Photo: Reuters. )

The most successful Formula One drivers of all time 27.10.2013

Sebastian Vettel is already one of F1's most successful drivers, aged just 26. Numerically, Michael Schumacher tops the tree; but he's by no means everyone's choice as "greatest of all time." Here are some candidates: