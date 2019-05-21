 Niki Lauda: Thousands honor racing legend at memorial in Vienna | News | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Niki Lauda: Thousands honor racing legend at memorial in Vienna

Family, fans and friends have gathered in Vienna for Austrian F1 star Niki Lauda's memorial. After the service, Lauda will be buried wearing his race overalls. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gerhard Berger will give eulogies.

A racing helmet sits on Niki Lauda's casket at a memorial service in Vienna

Motorsports fans, F1 figures, politicians and celebrities are honoring racing legend Niki Lauda at a memorial service at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Lauda's hometown of Vienna.

The three-time F1 champion died on May 20 at the age of 70 in Zürich, nine months after undergoing a lung transplant.

Lauda's closed coffin topped with a race helmet is on display in the center of the cathedral until noon local time (10:00 UTC), followed by a public Mass and a private funeral. Lauda will be buried wearing his race suit.

Niki Lauda's coffin at the memorial service in Vienna

Niki Lauda's coffin at the memorial service in Vienna

Read more: Niki Lauda: Much more than a Formula One champion

Around 300 VIP guests, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, will attend Wednesday's Mass, with space for more than 3,000 attendees open to the general public.  

Schwarzenegger, who was a close friend of Lauda's, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, and former Austrian F1 driver Gerhard Berger are all expected to deliver eulogies. Retired French four-time F1 champion Alain Prost, Lauda's last teammate at McLaren in the 1980s, will read a bible verse.

A legend until the end 

Lauda won the F1 World Drivers' Championship in 1975, 1977 and 1984. After his second retirement from F1, in 1985, Lauda, remained a prominent figure in the paddock, including his most-recent post as the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes F1 team. 

Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, wearing an imitation of Lauda's helmet in tribute, and said after the race that Lauda's spirit had helped carry him through. 

Lauda was instrumental in convincing Hamilton to join Mercedes ready for the 2013 season, at a time when the team was struggling and did not appear a good fit for a top driver. Since major rule changes in 2014, however, the Silver Arrows have dominated, winning every drivers' and constructors' championship. Hamilton has won the drivers' title in four of the past seasons, and said after his win in Monaco that without Lauda, he might only have the 2008 title to his name.

  • The car of Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas with a red halo and the lettering 'Niki we miss you' in tribute to late F1 legend Niki Lauda is pictured during an autograph session at the Monaco street circuit on May 24, 2019 in Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. (Getty Images/AFP/A. Isakovic)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    'Niki we wiss you'

    Mercedes are running a scarlet halo in front of the cockpit for the weekend, with a farewell message for their non-executive chairman. There's a small hint of irony here, however. Lauda, never afraid to speak his mind, was not a fan of the new protective measure in front of a driver's head — believing that a degree of danger simply came with the territory in F1.

  • Formel 1 Grand Prix of Monaco 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    Sebastian Vettel's throwback helmet

    Niki Lauda won his first two titles at Ferrari, with his trademark scarlet helmet a perfect fit at the Italian team. At Monaco, Sebastian Vettel will wear this in the 70-year-old's memory. The times have changed somewhat, of course. The 2019 version is covered with rather more adverts than Lauda's was; and the one old sponsor Marlboro is now Philip Morris' "Mission Winnow" e-cigarette venture.

  • FORMEL 1 LAUDAS UNTERSCHRIFT FÜR IMMER AUF SILBERPFEILEN (picture-alliance/APA/J. Gödel)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    Toto Wolff: 'This is very difficult for all of us'

    Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff lauded Lauda's no-nonsense approach: "I feel that we have lost what was the heart and soul of Formula 1. Niki Lauda could say everything he wanted. Sometimes it gave the communications teams gray hair! But Niki's comment would be, 'who cares?' In today's corporate world, it was so refreshing and important for F1 to have someone who just didn't care."

  • Formel Eins Grand Prix in Monaco Gedenken an Niki Lauda (picture-alliance/empics/D. Davies)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    Mercedes honor their late non-executive chairman

    Lauda may have won his titles at Ferrari and McLaren, but his most recent post in the paddock was as part of Mercedes' management. Lewis Hamilton, a friend of Lauda's, was excused media duties on Thursday as a result of the Austrian's passing. Lauda convinced Hamilton to join Mercedes in 2013, when the move appeared to be a gamble, at best. Four titles in six years followed.

  • Formel 1 1983 Monaco Grand Prix (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kainulainen)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    The original McCoy

    Monaco's one of F1's truly timeless venues. The street circuit has not changed much since Lauda's days. Lauda won twice around the principality, on his way to his first world championship in 1975, and early in the 1976 season, before his life-changing accident at the Nürburgring.

  • Formel 1 Ferrari Grand Prix von Monaco - Training (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/L. Bruno)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    Ferrari's name plate

    As in the successful seasons between 1974 and 1977, the Ferraris will bear Niki Lauda's name in white for this weekend's race. Ferrari go into the race in real need of a result, after Mercedes finished 1-2 in all five of the races so far this season — something no other team has ever achieved.

  • Formel Eins Grand Prix in Monaco Gedenken an Niki Lauda (Getty Images/P. Fox)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    'Thanks Niki'

    Toro Rosso, yet another F1 team brimming with Austrian DNA, will also carry a tribute to the 1970s hero. The grid is reportedly in discussions to hold a minute's silence in Lauda's honor on race day on Sunday. One F1 veteran, Mark Gallagher, joked on Twitter that the paddock should consider a tribute to match Lauda's persona, suggesting "2 minutes of no-bullshit, plain speaking in the paddock."

  • Formel 1 Grand Prix of Monaco 2019 (picture-alliance/LAT/A. Hone)

    Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

    Seventy years of speed

    Haas Grand Prix will also pay homage to the Viennese racer this weekend. The US-owned team captioned a photo of their repainted "shark fin" above the car's engine cover with a simple message: "Remembering Niki. In our thoughts this weekend."

    Author: Mark Hallam


Lauda had suffered from permanent health problems since a near-fatal crash at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife in 1976. Lauda crashed his Ferrari and was trapped in flaming wreckage for 55 seconds leaving his face permanently scarred and causing massive damage to his lungs.

wmr/msh  (dpa, AFP)

Watch video 01:37

Niki Lauda, a life in the fast lane

DW recommends

Lewis Hamilton holds on to win dramatic Monaco Grand Prix

A brilliant defensive drive from Lewis Hamilton saw the Brit extend his championship lead on the day the F1 world remembered Niki Lauda. Germany's Sebastian Vettel came in second to end Mercedes' perfect start. (26.05.2019)  

Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies at 70

Racing driver Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One champion, has passed away surrounded by family. His death has triggered an outpouring of praise for a man whose comeback from a horrific crash inspired F1 fans worldwide. (21.05.2019)  

Niki Lauda: Much more than a Formula One champion

Niki Lauda was a successful Formula One driver, aviation entrepreneur, television F1 pundit, and more recently the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team. (21.05.2019)  

F1 legend Niki Lauda undergoes lung transplant surgery

Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has undergone lung transplant surgery in his hometown, Vienna. The Austrian has had various health issues since his infamous crash at the Nürburgring in 1976. (02.08.2018)  

Emotional tributes to Niki Lauda at Monaco Grand Prix

The F1 circus has arrived in Monaco, light one legend. Several drivers and teams plan individual tributes to Austrian three-time champion Niki Lauda. A collective race-day memorial is also under discussion. (23.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Niki Lauda, a life in the fast lane  

Related content

Österreich Salzburg Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda: Much more than a Formula One champion 21.05.2019

Niki Lauda was a successful Formula One driver, aviation entrepreneur, television F1 pundit, and more recently the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Monaco | Pole für Hamilton

F1: Lewis Hamilton seals crucial pole in Monaco 25.05.2019

Lewis Hamilton has secured arguably the most important pole position of the Formula 1 season. His teammate Valtteri Bottas shares the front row, while both Ferrari drivers had another fraught session.

Niki Lauda Fly Niki Airlines

Niki Lauda leaves hospital after lung transplant 24.10.2018

Ex-Formula 1 champion Niki Lauda was released from a hospital in Vienna in "good overall condition" following his emergency lung transplant. The racing veteran still suffers the effects of crashing his Ferrari in 1976.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  