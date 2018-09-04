Nike's polarizing ad and other campaigns with a political twist

Along with Nike's latest campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, different companies have used political issues to promote their brands. Others faced backlash for being politically incorrect. Here's a look at 10 cases.
The latest Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback whose take-a-knee protest has polarized the United States, is an advertising coup.
From Benetton's infamous campaigns to German winks at the NSA scandal, the gallery above takes a look at other advertising campaigns that tackled political issues — some unwittingly. Which begs the question: Is even bad publicity good publicity?
