Nike cuts ties with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood after rape allegation

Nike said Monday it had terminated its sponsorship deal with Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood following his recent arrest.

Last week, the US sportswear giant suspended its endorsement contract with the Greenwood over the allegations.

But now Nike has canceled its arrangement with the soccer player altogether.

"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," the Oregon-based firm said in a statement on Monday.

Footage posted online

Greenwood was detained last week and questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman. The move was prompted by footage of the incident surfacing online.

Then, while Greenwood was already in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

He was subsequently released on bail, pending an investigation.

Manchester United have suspended Greenwood from playing or training with the club.

Investigation underway

Greater Manchester Police did not name the player last week but said: "A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail."

Greenwood made his United debut in 2019 after coming through the club's youth system. He has played 129 times for the Premier League outfit, scoring 35 goals.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.

Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020 but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home by coach Gareth Southgate after a breach of COVID protocols.

The forward has not featured for the national side since, with his England career seemingly over.

jsi/dj (Reuters, AFP)