  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Ukraine
Beethovenfest
PoliticsNiger

Niger's junta reopens airspace weeks after coup

September 4, 2023

Niger's military rulers are reopening the country's airspace after seizing power on July 26. The junta previously cited the threat of military intervention from the West African bloc ECOWAS as the reason for the closure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VwLe
People on motorcycles in front of welcome sign at Niamey international airport
Niger has opened its airspace to commercial flightsImage: Sam Mednick/AP Photo/picture alliance

Niger's junta said on Monday that it had reopened the country's airspace to commercial flights.

Its airspace was closed on July 26 after Nigerien officers overthrow the government of President Mohammed Bazoum.

Why was Niger's airspace closed?

The junta then reopened its airspace on August 2, only to close it again on August 6, citing the threat of military intervention from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

ECOWAS has threatened the use of force to restore constitutional order if Bazoum is not reinstated, but has yet to act on this threat.

The closure had forced Air France and other European carriers to suspend some flights and take longer routes.

Niger is more than twice the size of France and is the second-largest landlocked country in Africa, covering an area of 1,270,000 square kilometers (around 49,000 square miles). Many flights across the African continent would pass over Niger under normal circumstances.

Niger's rulers did not give an immediate explanation for the move to reopen the country's airspace.

Thousands of protesters demand French forces leave Niger

Niger's military leadership

General Abdourahamane has appointed himself as the new leader of Niger and established a caretaker government which is to rule "no longer than three years.”

Late last week, junta supporters in Nigerien capital Niamey demanded the withdrawal of the 1,500 French troops present in the country. Paris has so far ignored the junta's August 3 announcement that it had dropped its military agreements with France, arguing that Niger's military rulers lack legitimacy and affirming support for the reinstatement of Bazoum's government.

Niger's junta also ordered a halt to uranium exports to France, which largely relies on nuclear energy.

A number of countries in Africa have seen coups in recent years, with Gabon's government being overthrown by officers last Wednesday. Three of Niger's neighbors — Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso — are under military rule, as are Sudan and Guinea.

EU diplomats say they are preparing sanctions against Niger's military leadership, with organizations supporting the junta potentially also subject to sanctions.

sdi/jcg (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting in Sochi

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia to renew grain deal soon

PoliticsSeptember 4, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Climate activists protesting in Nairobi

Africa's first-ever climate change summit

Africa's first-ever climate change summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Künstler Shehzil Malik

A safe space for Pakistani artists tackling taboo topics

A safe space for Pakistani artists tackling taboo topics

ArtsSeptember 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

The soon-to-be-opened Hindu temple on Hasenheide in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

ReligionSeptember 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Portugal Kork-Ernte

Delayed cork harvest in Portugal

Delayed cork harvest in Portugal

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 4, 202302:18 min
More from Europe

North America

A man holding up a mobile phone with the Temu app showing on the screen

Is China's Temu a data security threat for shoppers?

Is China's Temu a data security threat for shoppers?

BusinessSeptember 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Global Us | Wassergewinnung in Peru

Peru's water shortage – Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage – Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage