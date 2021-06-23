 Niger′s bumper pumpkin harvest | Africa | DW | 01.04.2022

Africa

Niger's bumper pumpkin harvest

Pumpkins are held in high esteem. They are a staple food in West African cooking. And in the harvest season, all roads and fully-loaded pirogues, lead to Niamey, Niger.

Watch video 01:58

In Niger, pumpkin harvest support thousands of jobs and fill countless bellies. Pirogues laden with pumpkins sailing down the Niger River to the capital Niamey . Some trucks even travel as far as the central Zinder region to bring pumpkians to Niamey. 

