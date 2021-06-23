Niger's bumper pumpkin harvest

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pumpkins are held in high esteem. They are a staple food in West African cooking. And in the harvest season, all roads and fully-loaded pirogues, lead to Niamey, Niger.
In Niger, pumpkin harvest support thousands of jobs and fill countless bellies. Pirogues laden with pumpkins sailing down the Niger River to the capital Niamey . Some trucks even travel as far as the central Zinder region to bring pumpkians to Niamey.