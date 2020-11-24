Nigeria's TikTok craze

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Nigeria's TikTok content creators are killin' it these days! In Africa, they're among the most-enthusiastic users of the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform. Ever more young Africans are signing up and sharing on TikTok, helping drive its growth.
Many Nigerian youth likeTikTok because it's fun. It is a contested content sharing space in Nigeria and features light-hearted videos. These videos have attracted many viewers and creators, especially in coronavirus times. Nigerian content creators have been keenly harnessing the platform's potential. TikTok says its market share in Nigeria has soared to 50%.