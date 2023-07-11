  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsNigeria

Nigeria’s population boom: A path to poverty or prosperity?

Mimi Mefo Takambou
56 minutes ago

Nigeria’s population is growing at an exponential rate. Harnessing the potential of the young is possible if the right measures are taken, experts say. Otherwise, the country's problems could grow more intractable.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TiEe
Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos
Image: Emmanuel Osodi/AA/picture alliance

Sani Umaru, a resident of Makoko, a large slum near Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city, has three wives and 18 children. "Having a large family is a blessing from God. I am a product of a large family. I like a large family. As a youth, I decided that, when I was older, I would have a large family,” Umaru told DW.

United Nations estimates show that Nigeria's total population will double from currently 200 million to more than 401 million by the end of 2050. If the trend isn't stopped, Nigeria's population will exceed 728 million by 2100. 

Experts like Michael Ayamga, director of the West Africa Centre for Sustainable Rural Transformation, feel that Nigeria needs to take urgent preventative measures.

"We also need to start intensifying some birth control education," he said, emphasizing that growth in itself wasn't bad, but "we need to manage and be able to control the rate at which it goes."

School children in Makoko buy food on the waterfron
The population is growing rapidly in Lagos' Makoko fishing community, where men marry many wives Image: Emmanuel Osodi/UIG/IMAGO

The fertility rate of Nigerian women stands at 5.1 children, as opposed to the global rate of 2.4 births per woman.  

The challenges of a growing population

According to the UN agency UNICEF, Nigeria has a population of over 65 million young people aged 10-24. 

"These young people will grow up and enter into what we call the reproductive age," causing the population to grow even further, John Oyefara, an expert on demography at the University of Lagos, told DW.

Oyefara agreed that population growth can be an asset for a country, but he warned: "We are not doing what we need to do to tap into these potentials and we have not even started yet.”

Lagos feels the pressure of population growth

Nigeria's current development difficulties, which range from acute poverty to poor governance and political instability, will increase if population growth remains out of control, experts feel.

Citizens like Joseph Blabo say they are aware of the problem and the need to do something about it. "Growing up watching the situation of the country, how the economy gets worse by the day, I think that I really made a good decision not wanting to have too many children,” Blabo told DW. He said ist was hard to care for many children at the same time and ensure their future.

Expert Oyefara agreed. "The resources available are unable to meet the basic needs of the growing population. This has resulted in inadequate facilities in our health sector, food security, housing, transportation, and even employment”.

The World Bank saw unemployment in Nigeria grow from 6.4% in 2010 to 33.3% at the end of 2020. Estimates point to an employment rate of more than 40% in 2023. The situation is especially dire for the young.

Human capital

Three young Nigerians waiting for work
Young Nigerians are especially hard hit by high unemployment rates Image: Thomas Lohnes/epd/imago images

"They now turn out to be available hands to be recruited by terrorists and bandits," said  expert Oyefara. 

Oyefara believes that curbing demographic growth was impossible. The only option was to properly manage the situation. Otherwise, "there will be more crises, insurgency, poverty and insecurity,” he said.

Expert Ayamga is more optimistic about the future, provided some conditions are met. He pointed to China and India as countries that bet on educating the population, and called on Africa to do the same.

"Focus must be on reorienting our educational curricular and changing our educational system to provide relevant training for the future,” he said.

Nigeria needed to follow the example of China and India and create an environment that allows its young to prosper.

"India and China developed the capacity of the young people in IT and in other areas that have to do with technology. Then they started to outsource these competences to other jurisdictions that needed them. This is exactly what needs to start happening: you have to turn the population into human capital,” Ayamga told DW.

Samuel Olukoya contributed to this article

Edited by: Cristina Krippahl

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Crowds of shoppers on a street in Munich, Germany

What fewer people on the planet would mean for the environment

What fewer people on the planet would mean for the environment

Overconsumption, not overpopulation, drives climate change. A projected decline in fertility could see the world's population peak in just four decades, with Japan and Spain halving in size.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 31, 2020

UNFPA Nigeria

www.unfpa.org

UNICEF Nigeria

www.unicef.org
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit including from left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, pose for an official family photo in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Live

NATO summit updates: Ukraine support is 'most imminent task'

Conflicts31 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: More than just a footballer

Megan Rapinoe: More than just a footballer

Soccer23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Patients rest at 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru,.

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

What is the Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Science23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage