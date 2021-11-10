Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A Nigerian group of all-female lawyers is at the fore front of rendering probono legal service to indigent inmates in prison.The lawyers have an App called “Lawyers NowNow” where Nigerians across the 36 state who fall victim of police brutality, extortion, harassment, and arbitrary arrest can access the service of a probono lawyer within a minute
The female lawyers of the Headfort Foundation are taking up cases of prison inmates, who can’t afford legal counsel. Their Lawyers Now-Now app connects them to clients online.The Foundation helps victims of police brutality in Nigeria and its lawyers have already helped over 200 people to get out of prison.