 Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now | Africa | DW | 11.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now

A Nigerian group of all-female lawyers is at the fore front of rendering probono legal service to indigent inmates in prison.The lawyers have an App called “Lawyers NowNow” where Nigerians across the 36 state who fall victim of police brutality, extortion, harassment, and arbitrary arrest can access the service of a probono lawyer within a minute

Watch video 01:58

The female lawyers of the Headfort Foundation are taking up cases of prison inmates, who can’t afford legal counsel. Their Lawyers Now-Now app connects them to clients online.The Foundation helps victims of police brutality in Nigeria and its lawyers have already helped over 200 people to get out of prison.

More in the Media Center

ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

AfricaLink on Air - 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari (R) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa bump elbows to greet at the presidential Villa, in Abuja, on December 1, 2021. - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Nigeria to begin his four-nation West African tour. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air — 07 December 2021 07.12.2021

Chairman of main opposition party in Tanzania CHADEMA Freeman Mbowe leaving a magistrate court in Dar es Salaam back to prison after his case charging him with money laudering. This Tuesday 31.08.2021

AfricaLink on Air — 31 August 2021 31.08.2021

Kahbang Edith Walla (Kah Walla), Kandidatin der Oppositionspartei Cameroons People's Party (CPP) für die Präsidentschaftswahlen 2011 Schlagworte: Kamerun, Präsidentschaftswahlen, Wahlen, Opposition, Kandidatin

AfricaLink on Air – 19 May 2020 19.05.2020

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Still eines Interviews über Skype von Tobore Ovuorie. Interviewee: Bisola Ehi Ogolowa, 29, Fourth year medical student in Dnipro, Ukraine

Ukraine: Broken dreams of a Nigerian medical student 10.03.2022

Sumy, Ukraine, 08.03.2022+++Chinedu - Nigerian student. As a Nigerian student stranded in Sumy records his experience of the war on camera, Russian army bombs explode close by, triggering panic.

Africans in Ukraine: A student fears for his life 08.03.2022

Date: 03.03.2022 Thema: Worried parents of Tanzanian students in Ukraine tell DW they want their government to get their children to leave Ukraine safely. Autor: Yakub Talib Person in the photo: Dr. Edephone Mfuka / Father of a Tanzanian Student in Ukraine via Ceci

Ukraine: Tanzanian students shelter in a university basement 04.03.2022

Still für ein Webvideo. Titel: 1000 tourists from Ukraine stranded in Zanzibar Autor: Yakub Talib / DW Ort: Zanzibar

1,000 Ukrainian tourists stranded in Zanzibar 01.03.2022

Read also

FILE PHOTO: Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni speaks during a Reuters interview at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi district, Uganda December 4, 2021. Picture taken December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo

Dictators in Africa using social media to cling to power 09.01.2022

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni is suspected of using fake social media accounts to consolidate his power. He wouldn't be the only one in Africa. Is social media becoming a threat to democracy on the continent?

ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

How Nigeria arrested secessionist leader Nnamdi Kanu 30.06.2021

Nigeria's justice minister, Abubakar Malami, said Nnamdi Kanu was seized with Interpol's help. Local media claim the leader of the Biafra independence movement was picked up in Ethiopia.

An order signboard by Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) is seen with the message can read Polluted water - Do not drink, or swim here at the River Bodo, which was damaged by the devastating oil spills from the pipeline about 10 years ago in Bodo village of Ogoniland, which is part of the Niger Delta region, Nigeria, on Feburuary 19, 2019. - Two oil spills caused by corroded pipelines of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell between 2008 and 2009 destroyed the ecosystem of the creeks in the Niger Delta. Shell has paid compensation to the communities and promised clean-up operation but oil remains along the river bank. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Shell to pay $111 million for 1970 Niger Delta oil spills 12.08.2021

The energy giant has agreed to compensate communities in the oil-producing Ogoniland part of Nigeria for the pollution. Shell still denies responsibility but the people who took the company to court feel vindicated.

FILE- In this Friday, April. 1, 2016 file photo, Nigerian Shiite Muslims take to the street to protest and demanded the release of Shiite leader Ibraheem Zakzaky in Cikatsere, Nigeria. A newly outlawed Shiite Muslim group in northern Nigeria on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 accused officials of using tear gas, clubs and sticks to round up members including women and children, as pressure grew on a minority group that the military has accused of trying to assassinate its army chief. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

Jailed Muslim cleric and wife released from Nigerian prison 28.07.2021

Shiite leader Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife have been in jail since 2015. On Wednesday, a Nigerian court acquitted the couple and ordered their release.