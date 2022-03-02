Nigerian student stranded in Ukraine

The sound of the bombs woke me up this morning around 5 am.

From my window, you can see the exchange of the airstrike, you can see the lightning and all that.

We have a lot of Africans, Nigerians, Moroccans, a lot of them.

The major means of transportation is the train station and metro which is shut down right now.

So there is no way foreigners can actually leave, and following up with news online, you can see most of the airports are shut down too.

Our governments are not proactive enough in the sense that before now, there have been signals from everywhere, the north, west, south, of this situation we are facing now.

I believe if they would have done something, they should have acted immediately.

Talking about evacuation, they just said they will evacuate when the airports are open. We don't know when the airports will be open and if they are not open, what shall we do?

Right now I am in Kharkiv. I have been trying to reach out to the embassy this morning. I have not been able to do that. The contacts they gave to us, the only number which is going through, no one has picked up. It's really funny that Twitter is what you can rely on. That doesn't really make sense.

We need to get in touch with somebody from the authorities, who is a reliable source. Right now it is not just about me, this is about Nigerians who are here. Most of them are very scared. I think the government needs to step up immediately and see how we can be evacuated with immediate alacrity.