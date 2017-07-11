Nigerian investigative journalist Tobore Ovuorie: 'I don't take no for an answer'

Nigerian journalist Tobore Ovuorie was awarded the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2021 for her outstanding commitment to human rights and freedom of expression in Nigeria. She is best known for her work uncovering a human trafficking ring in Nigeria in 2013, during which she put herself in grave physical danger. DW's Mimi Mefo Takambou spoke with Tobore Ovuorie about the long-term consequences of her investigation, freedom of speech in her home country and her future plans.

DW: The Nigerian government has banned the use of Twitter across the country. What is your perspective on that?

Tobore Ovuorie: I think the Twitter ban by the Nigerian government is ill-advised. I think the government is investing energy in the wrong direction because right now we have a horrendous state of insecurity in the country. On the highways, travelers are being kidnapped and being abducted. We have schoolkids being kidnapped and their parents being made to pay millions of naira as ransom. We have the Fulani herdsmen crisis. It's one chaos to another chaos. With all of this in mind, to come up with a Twitter ban, it's ill-advised. If the energy invested in the Twitter ban were invested in tackling the insecurity in the country or even the issue of power supply in the country, I think the governments would achieve a whole lot and Nigeria would be better for it. So the Twitter ban — it's a no-no for me.

Tobore Ovuorie posed as a prostitute in Nigeria's sex trafficking circles during her investigation

Many fear that the Twitter ban will have a negative impact on journalists. Especially those who have very compelling stories like you. What do you think the impact will be?

It's not just journalists who will feel the impact of this ban. I'm aware of young Nigerians who have spent a lot of time seeking employment but couldn't get a job. So they started small businesses. I have even been a customer of some of these young people. You know, I come on Twitter, I see whatever they are advertising. I like it and I simply go to their websites, we transact business, and they deliver to me. With a Twitter ban, these young people, their means of earning income has been shut down. No job, no way to transact business. So what's next for them?

As a journalist, I use Twitter to find out what are the trending stories to run surveys and all that. Since the ban, I actually feel like a thief sneaking into my own house. You know, I have to use a VPN and some of these VPN sites. One cannot really trust them.

You are known for your undercover investigations. Among other things, you exposed an international human trafficking ring by posing as a would-be sex worker. What was going through your mind during that investigation?

In particular, towards the last phase of the investigation, things really headed south. There was a time I was forced to strip — and when I say strip, I wasn't wearing panties or a bra. I felt horrible. I felt objectified. And it has had a negative impact on me. When I eventually left the place, I simply just went back home. The rest of my day was messed up. I had a shower and I wept bitterly in the shower and simply just went to sleep. I couldn't do anything for the rest of the day. But it wasn't the only thing that happened. I was given substances to smoke. I'm managing asthma, so I really have no business smoking. And I ended up having an asthma crisis, was rushed to the hospital, had to undergo nebulization and was placed on oxygen. To be honest, I was simply praying that I would survive.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers Fleeing poverty Our investigation began in Benin City, capital of Edo State. Almost everyone we spoke to has at least a friend or a family member in Europe. More than three-quarters of illegal prostitutes in Italy are from this region. Due to high unemployment among the youths in Edo state, many young women see fewer prospects here. They seek for a better life in Europe instead, not fully aware of the dangers.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers False promises Catholic Sister, Bibiana Emenaha, has tried for years to warn young Nigerian women before they ended up in Europe. "Many are lured with false promises," she told us. The traffickers promise jobs such as babysitting or hair dressing, but that quickly turn out to be a lie. Once the young women are in Europe, they end up on the streets.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers "The people are greedy" After long negotiations, a trafficker agreed to an interview with us. He called himself Steve and claimed he has already transported more than 100 Nigerians all the way to Libya. He wouldn’t speak about the people behind his business. He said he was simply a service provider. "The people here in Edo State are greedy. They are willing to do anything for a better life," Steve said.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers Dangerous Sahara journey For 600 euros ($666) per person, Steve organizes the journey from Nigeria to Libya. "Most people know how dangerous the journey is through the Sahara," the human smuggler told us. Many people die very often along the way. "That is the risk," Steve said, who brings the migrants personally to Agadez in Niger. A colleague then takes over from there.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers Agadez: A hub for human traffickers The desert town of Agadez was the most dangerous part of our research trip. The town thrives on human and drug trafficking and foreigners are often kidnapped for ransom. We could only move around with armed guards and had to wear traditional head cover to be less visible.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers Solving the migration crisis Like many others in the desert town, Omar Ibrahim Omar, the Sultan of Agadez, sees human trafficking as a problem that cannot be solved in Agadez. He is asking for more money from the international community. His argument: If Europe does not want more migrants to keep coming through the Mediterranean Sea, Europe should give more support to Niger.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers The "Monday Caravan" to Libya For months now, several trucks with migrants from Agadez set out every Monday shortly before sunset towards the north. The crisis in Libya has contributed to human traffickers being able to reach the Mediterranean Sea without the usual controls. And we soon learned that the authorities here in Niger have little interests in their activities.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers "The girls are getting younger" Many of the migrants from Nigeria land on the streets in Italy. Social worker Lisa Bertini works with foreign prostitutes. "They are coming more and more," she told us. According to official figures, about 1,000 Nigerians went to Italy across the Mediterranean in 2014. In 2015, the figure climbed to 4,000. "And the girls are getting younger," the social worker said.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers Looking for a "Madam" With help from a Nigerian colleague, we discovered an alleged "Madam" in northern Italy. A Nigerian host in Italy is referred to as "Madam," she is at the top of a smaller trafficking network. The madam we found lived in a suburb of Florence and one victim made serious accusations against the her: "She has been beating us and forced us into prostitution," the victim said.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers 'Madam' and her girls As we confronted the supposed "Madam" about the accusations, she admited accommodating six young Nigerian women in her house, but denied forcing them into prostitution: "It's just something young Nigerians here do." After our interview, we handed our research to the Italian public prosecutor's office.

Tracking Nigeria's human traffickers Cheap sexual satisfaction Sister Monika Uchikwe has long been criticizing the inactivity of the Italian authorities. For eight years, she has cared for victims of human trafficking. She explained in rage as we asked about the customers. The men always want cheap satisfaction – sex with a Nigerian woman on the streets costs only 10 euros. "Without this possibility, this problem would not exist," she said. Author: Jan-Philipp Scholz / Adrian Kriesch / abj



What was the motivating factor for you to do this kind of investigation?

What's kept me going was that I had lost somebody very close to me to trafficking. She was trafficked. I never had the opportunity to speak with her before she passed on. So it's created this silent anger in me. Then, besides the fact that I had been impacted personally, I don't take no for an answer. The very moment I say, OK, I'm going to do this, I would want to see it to a logical conclusion. If you are telling me no, whether you like it or not, you will grant me my request. I don't take no for an answer.

As a female investigative journalist in a country like Nigeria, how have you been able to balance your work and your personal safety?

First of all, let me stress, it is a job to be a Nigerian, to be in Nigeria. Then, being an investigative journalist is extra work. But a female investigative journalist? It's extra, extra work. Even before the investigation, I had learned to watch my back, but this particular investigation has made it worse. I recall there was a time I went house hunting and there was this very beautiful estate. I asked the property manager, are there any other exits besides the main one? And he said: No, this is the only exit in and out. And I said: I'm not interested. I can see the house is beautiful, but I can't live in a place where there's only one entry. It's like I'm living a life on the run.

Many Nigerian women are lured by sex traffickers who then exploit the women once they reach Europe

Would you do an investigation like the one with the human trafficking ring again in the future?

Let me put it this way: Notwithstanding everything that's happened in 2013, you know, the rape, the outright abuse, having to struggle, still being in therapy. There are days I feel so down even until now. There are days I feel crappy, I feel horrible about myself. I would say if I had the opportunity to do this story or going undercover cover for trafficking again: Yes, I would do it. I will be more careful since I already have a huge experience. I will be more careful. And let me just let the cat out a little bit: Something is actually cooking in that direction.