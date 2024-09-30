Nigerian eco-cyclists pedal for climate action

Nature and EnvironmentNigeriaNigerian eco-cyclists pedal for climate actionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentNigeriaOreyeni-Oti Odunayo in Lagos, Nigeria09/30/2024September 30, 2024A Nigerian off-road cycling club is transforming the pathways around the country's capital for climate action. Its members promote sustainable transport and environmental awareness, one pedal stroke at a time.https://p.dw.com/p/4l1igAdvertisement