Nigerian creates smart cane for visually impaired people

SocietyNigeriaNigerian creates smart cane for visually impaired people
Oreyeni-Oti Odunayo 07/29/2024July 29, 2024This young Nigerian has developed a smart cane for blind persons using locally sourced materials. The smart cane allows visually impaired people to move around their environment easily and travel far distance without assistance.