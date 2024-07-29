  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
SocietyNigeria

Nigerian creates smart cane for visually impaired people

Oreyeni-Oti Odunayo
July 29, 2024

This young Nigerian has developed a smart cane for blind persons using locally sourced materials. The smart cane allows visually impaired people to move around their environment easily and travel far distance without assistance.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iim2
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Oil refinery and petrochemical installations in Nigeria

Flip Side: Why Nigeria's largest refinery is importing US oil

Flip Side: Why Nigeria's largest refinery is importing US oil

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery — the largest in Africa — was supposed to stop Nigeria’s reliance on imported crude oil products. But inadequate domestic supply means it has to plug gaps by importing oil from the United States.
BusinessJune 27, 202403:33 min
external

Africa's richest man about the battle to end malaria

Africa's richest man about the battle to end malaria

Malaria is still the deadliest disease in Nigeria. Aliko Dangote, the country's most successful entrepreneur, wants to end this. The efforts to fight malaria are now bundled in the End Malaria Council, launched at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos.
BusinessJanuary 24, 201703:04 min
Nigeria Shola Akinlade mit Lars Kruse, CEO Aarhus Fremad

Why Nigerian businessmen are investing in European football clubs

Why Nigerian businessmen are investing in European football clubs

Nigerian businessmen are showing a keen interest when it comes to investing in European football clubs. Could their control on the pipeline of local talent also help change the landscape of the Nigerian football world?
SportsApril 28, 2023
Skip next section More on Society from Africa

More on Society from Africa

DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
external

The flipside of Hilda Baci eating dogmeat

A video of Hilda Baci trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy.
SocietyJune 9, 202302:45 min
Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Journalist and entrepreneur Moky Makura tries to bring balance to the narrative about the continent.
SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Love Matters S3 EPS8 | Loving men

What is it like to love men?

What’s it like to be a gay man in India? And how does it compare to loving men as a cis-hetero woman?
SocietyJanuary 24, 202442:16 min
Show more