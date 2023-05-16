  1. Skip to content
Nigerian chef Hilda Baci holding saucepan while cooking
Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is aiming to establish a new world record after an 100-hour cooking marathonImage: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo/picture alliance
CultureNigeria

Nigerian chef Baci seeks world record after non-stop cooking

31 minutes ago

Hilda Baci's cooking marathon started on Thursday and ended on Monday night, with only one five-minute break every hour. The chef said that she wanted to show how hardworking and determined young Nigerians are.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RSTF

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is aiming for a Guinness World Record for the longest ever cooking session by an individual.

Baci's cooking marathon, which lasted nearly 100 hours, started on Thursday and ended on Monday night. She had only one five-minute break every hour.

Baci is a chef in the Nigerian metropolis of Lagos.

The current record is held by Indian chef Lata Tondon. His time, set in 2019, was 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Baci's time still needs to be certified by Guinness World Record officials before it is made official.

"We need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record," the firm said.

Putting a spotlight on Nigerian cuisine

President Muhmmadu Buhari congratulated Baci, and thousands of supporters gathered at the scene.

"Hilda's drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food," Buhari tweeted.

"We're all very proud of what she has personally accomplished—and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight," he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Baci began cooking Nigerian dishes, including the iconic jollof rice.

The chef said that she wanted to show how hardworking and determined young Nigerians are and highlight the marginalization of young African women.

"Even when it comes to the brands you want to work with, it is like you have to go an extra mile to be taken seriously," she said.

sdi/jcg (AP, Reuters)

A flash lights up skies over Kyiv in the early dark hours of the morning

Ukraine updates: Heavy Russian air raid repelled, Kyiv says

Conflicts8 hours ago
