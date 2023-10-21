Nigerian celebrity raises awareness of prostate cancer risk

HealthNigeriaNigerian celebrity raises awareness of prostate cancer riskTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthNigeriaOlisa Chukwumah10/21/2023October 21, 2023Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men. The disease is treatable if detected early, but it is a topic many men would rather not talk about. Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, wants to help others speak about it and take action.https://p.dw.com/p/4Xr1kAdvertisement