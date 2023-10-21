  1. Skip to content
Nigerian celebrity raises awareness of prostate cancer risk

Olisa Chukwumah
October 21, 2023

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men. The disease is treatable if detected early, but it is a topic many men would rather not talk about. Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, wants to help others speak about it and take action.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Xr1k