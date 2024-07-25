Nigerian artist creates world's largest drawing

ArtsNigeriaNigerian artist creates world's largest drawingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoArtsNigeriaOlisa Chukwumah in Lagos, Nigeria07/25/2024July 25, 2024Fola David has created the world's largest individual drawing, highlighting Nigeria's rich ethnic diversity and earning him a place in the Guinness World Records book. DW correspondent Olisa Chukwumah went to Lagos to witness the crowning moment.https://p.dw.com/p/4ikJxAdvertisement