  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US election 2024Paris OlympicsIsrael-Hamas
ArtsNigeria

Nigerian artist creates world's largest drawing

Olisa Chukwumah in Lagos, Nigeria
July 25, 2024

Fola David has created the world's largest individual drawing, highlighting Nigeria's rich ethnic diversity and earning him a place in the Guinness World Records book. DW correspondent Olisa Chukwumah went to Lagos to witness the crowning moment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ikJx
Skip next section Similar stories from Nigeria

Similar stories from Nigeria

A young man wearing a rea and black short-sleeved button shirt stands indoors next to shoes in display cases

What's behind the Nigerian urge to 'japa,' or migrate?

Every year, thousands of Nigerians relocate abroad for work and better living conditions. But what's driving this trend?
SocietyFebruary 6, 202405:00 min
Skip next section More on Arts from Africa

More on Arts from Africa

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #226

The embroidery art of South Sudan's women in exile

In Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp, a South Sudanese woman shows us the intricate art of Milaya embroidery.
ArtsJuly 18, 202402:42 min
Ethiopian artist Tesfaye Urgessa, wearing a white t-shirt and a cap, gestures as he speaks

60th Venice Biennale showcases African artists

This year's international art festival is an exploration of colonialism and the different realities of migration.
ArtsMay 17, 202402:06 min
external

Pitika Ntuli: Art against apartheid

Art was a coping mechanism for South African artist Pitika Ntuli, who spent most of his life fighting against apartheid.
ArtsApril 27, 202405:50 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Arts from around the world

More on Arts from around the world

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Sandro Giorano

Sandro Giordano's strange photos

The Italian photographer has captured moments when everything seems topsy-turvy.
ArtsOctober 10, 202305:29 min
Logo NFT - non-fungible token - over digital art by the artist Beeple

NFTs: Hype – or here to stay?

Some see NFTs - non fungible tokens – as a passing fad, for others, they're the future of art.
ArtsApril 15, 202306:20 min
DW Sendung | Euromax | 21.1.2023 | Eckhard Ahmed Krausen - Moschee

Favorite photo subject: Mosques around Europe

Photographer Eckhard Ahmed Krausen, a convert to Islam, photographs mosques all across Europe.
ArtsJanuary 21, 202304:57 min
Show more