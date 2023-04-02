Nigeria: Women ensure security
Breaking into a male domain: The Nigerian security company Dragon Squad employs only plus-size women — and thus challenges macho role models as well as supposed ideals of beauty.
Quick-witted against stereotypes
Members of the security company Dragon Squad Limited train in the southern Nigerian town of Uyo. The company only hires women of a certain size and figure, creating a safe space for them.
Security and self-confidence
Emen Thomas, founder of Dragon Squad Limited, is planning a mission for her team. In her youth, Thomas suffered teasing from slimmer female classmates. Then she found a niche where her body type was in demand: In 2018, Thomas founded her all-female security service.
Symbol of power and protection
Dragon Squad employees attach the company's dragon badge to their sleeves. For founder Thomas, the mythical creatures are a symbol of power and protection.
Well-guarded farewell
The business idea is well received: Dragon Squad employees have already worked at around 2,000 events. Whether parties, club nights, political rallies or, as here, funerals — the 43 female employees provide security at a wide variety of events.
Royal clientele
The women of the security company not only secure events, but also act as bodyguards for individual clients and customers. Here, Ester Brown and Ukeme Tom guard the newly crowned King Obon Ibanga Ikpe at his coronation ceremony in Uyo.
Body check with good judgement
Outside, two female Dragon Squad employees hold back a man who gets too close to the VIP area. Founder Thomas believes that women are even better bouncers: They defuse conflicts simply by listening to both victims and aggressors — something some men have no patience for.
Fight against cliches
Peace Vigorous, the youngest team member at 23, puts the finishing touches on her hair before a job at a church. "People expect us to be in the kitchen or probably doing make-up and other feminine roles, but joining this squad has really enlightened me," Vigorous told Reuters news agency. Their security job is also a way for female employees to show what women do in all aspects of society.
'Be yourself!'
Her work as a security guard has also influenced Thomas' private life: Like many of her colleagues, she used to be introverted and shy, partly because of her weight. The job has boosted her self-confidence, says the 37-year-old, who is here picking up her son from school. Her motto: "Face the crowd and be yourself!"
Fitness and pepper spray
Thomas leads an exhausting workout session by the pool. "The fact that we could be harassed at work is always in the back of our minds," explains the boss. That's why the bouncers don't rely solely on their strength, but always carry pepper spray when on duty.
Safety by women for women
This model has nothing to worry about: Dragon Squad workers secure the fashion show at which she is performing. Gender-based violence is widespread in Nigeria: The West African country has one of the highest rates of sexual assault in the world. Her work has led her to advocate for the rights of girls and women, says Dragon Squad founder Thomas.