Nigeria: US, UK, Canada issue travel warnings over protests

Nigerians have announced 10 days of protests amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. The UK government warned the protests could turn "violent with little warning."

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada issued travel warnings for Nigeria ahead of planned protests over economic hardship and rising costs.

The UK Foreign Office said there was a risk of unrest from July 29 through August 10, and noted that "past protests have turned violent with little warning."

The Canadian government also warned that the protests "could turn violent at any time."

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Abuja advised American citizens to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Why are Nigerians protesting?

Nigeria is experiencing its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

In June, inflation hit a record high at 34.19% while food inflation rose to more than 40.87%, according to Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics.

Activists have called for 10 days of protests nationwide to begin on Thursday under the banner #EndBadGovernance.

Nigeria hit by worst economic crisis in a generation To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The protests have been organized by a broad coalition of civil society groups, the Sunday Punch newspaper reported.

Both supporters and opponents of the protest have drawn comparisons with recent protests in Kenya against a plan to raise taxes on essential goods.

The Premium Times newspaper reported that some protesters already began blocking major roads in the capital, Abuja, on Monday.

Police on alert

Authorities have urged young people to stay away from the protests. Police cracked down heavily on the last major protests, the #EndSARS demonstrations, in 2020.

"While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilize for anarchy and unleash terror," defense spokesperson Major General Edward Buba told reporters.

But some opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party said the government must provide security so that "peaceful protests" can go ahead.

"Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy," Abubakar said on social media last week.

zc/wmr (AFP)