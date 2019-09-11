 Nigeria: Two major fires blaze around market in Lagos | News | DW | 05.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Nigeria: Two major fires blaze around market in Lagos

Firefighters in Lagos are trying to put out a massive blaze in the buildings surrounding the Balogun market. The market is known for its wide selection of colorful Nigerian fabrics.

People stand on the roof of a burning building in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerian firefighters battled flames after what appear to be two independent fires broke out Tuesday morning around the popular Balogun market in central Lagos.

By midday, the fires had engulfed five-story buildings on the edge of the market, with billowing black smoke filling the sky.

Some residents could be seen throwing belongings from windows, while others tried to put out the fire with small buckets of water.

Firefighters tried to contain the flames with a fire truck spraying water onto the blaze.

A fire trucks tries to contain a blaze at a market in Lagos, Nigeria

Head of the Federal Fire Service Ganiyu Olayiwola said the two fires appear to be unrelated. 

Balogun is a busy market that spans over many blocks in Nigeria's largest city. It is one of the country's largest markets for colorful Nigerian fabrics and clothes. 

Officials say it is as of yet unclear if there are any casualties or how the fire began. 

In March, at least 20 people, mostly school children, died in a similar accident in Lagos when a building containing a school, shops, and apartments collapsed. 

More information to come...

Watch video 01:23

United Nations calls Nigeria's housing 'worst in world'

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Dozens trapped in Nigeria school building collapse

At least eight people have been killed after a three-story school building collapsed in a densely populated area of Lagos. Thirty-seven people have been rescued from the rubble, but dozens are feared trapped. (13.03.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

United Nations calls Nigeria's housing 'worst in world'  

Related content

Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump

Chinese Mar-a-Lago trespasser found guilty 11.09.2019

A Chinese businesswoman's bizarre breach of US President Trump's resort made headlines after she was caught with electronic equipment and $8,000 in cash. Yujing Zhang could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.

Nigeria Präsidentschaftswahlen

EU: Nigerian state elections marred by 'systemic failings' 11.03.2019

International observers have condemned accusations of violence and intimidation during the highly-contested state elections. State governors wield a considerable amount of power and influence in Nigerian politics.

Nigeria Wahlkampf

Opinion: Nigeria's Buhari has failed to deliver 15.02.2019

Nigeria's President Buhari hopes to be re-elected on Saturday. When he took office four years ago, he made sweeping promises – which he has almost entirely failed to keep, says DW's Lagos correspondent, Adrian Kriesch.

Advertisement