Nigeria: Turning dangerous places into a chess classroom

Tunde Onakoya is bringing chess to some of the most disadvantaged communities in Lagos, Nigeria. The founder of Chess in Slums Africa believes the game can change children's life. After all, it changed his. Tunde grew up in the slums of Ikorodu, just outside of Lagos. Fawas is the chess academy's current champion. He used to live under a bridge.

The Oshodi area of Lagos is infamous for its crime and violent gangs. But this classroom is a haven of peace thanks to Chess in Slums Africa. The organization hopes to build the world's biggest chess academy. And change the lives of many more young Nigerians.