Nigeria to lift ban on Twitter at midnight

Nigeria's government reversed its ban on Twitter effective at midnight on Wednesday evening.

More than 200 million people could reconnect to the social networking site seven months after authorities had blocked it.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said Twitter's operations in Nigeria could start up again Thursday, citing the National Information Technology Development Agency.

Twitter reportedly met key conditions, among them that it would open an office in Nigeria, appoint a country head and meet its tax obligations.

Why was Twitter blocked in Nigeria?

Twitter was blocked in Nigeria on June 4 as the government cited "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

The government's decision came shortly after one of Buhari's posts, which threatened to handle separatist rebels "in the language they will understand," was censored, triggering criticism that the Twitter ban was retaliatory.

In a statement, the director general of the country's IT development agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said, "Our action is a deliberate attempt to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter to achieve the maximum mutual benefits for our nation without jeopardizing the justified interests of the company."

