Nigeria: Tinubu reshuffles cabinet amid economic crisis

The governmental shake-up comes amid a cost-of-living crisis in Africa's most populous country that has sparked numerous protests against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones in a cabinet reshuffle, his office said late on Wednesday.

Among the new appointments are new ministers humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, trade and investment, labor, and livestock development.

Tinubu has also reassigned 10 other ministers to new portfolios, with the shake-up designed to make his administration more efficient.

The changes come amid worsening economic hardship and frustration with the government, resulting in protests against the economic troubles that were quelled with tear gas.

The reshuffle also saw the Ministry of Niger Delta Development renamed as the Ministry of Regional Development, the closure of the Sports Ministry, and the merger of the ministries of tourism and arts and culture into one.

Tinubu's drive for reform since taking office in May 2023 had led to hope that his government would be able to confront mounting economic problems in Africa's most populous country.

Inflation at 28-year high

Two key elements of Tinubu's economic overhaul — devaluing the naira and slashing petrol and electricity subsidies — have sent inflation soaring to a 28-year high of 32.70%.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's currency is at record lows against the dollar. All of which has sparked a cost-of-living crisis.

Despite being one of the top crude oil producers in Africa, Nigeria is one of the world's poorest countries. The life of public officials rarely mirrors that of the general public, while medical professionals often strike to protest over low salaries.

In November of last year, Tinubu signed into law the budget that allocates $38 million (€35.2 million) for the presidential air fleet and other renovations, including spending for his presidential yacht and sport utility vehicles for his wife and top government officials.

All of this comes as the United Nations last week warned of a growing disaster in Nigeria, where flooding has already affected more than 1.2 million people, with shelters overcrowded. Some of the worst damage has hit a region that provides much of the country's food.

jsi/zc (AP, Reuters)