Nigeria suspends Twitter in the country indefinitely

Nigeria's government indefinitely suspended the operations of US social media giant Twitter, according to a statemement by Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Friday.

He cited "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence"

Though it was not immediately apparent what Mohammed was referring to, Twitter did delete a tweet by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, automatically suspending his account for 12 hours.

The company labeled Buhari's tweet threatening retaliatory action against the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a pro-Biafran secessionist group blamed for attacks on government and police in Nigeria, as "abusive."

