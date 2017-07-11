Nigeria: Students kidnapped in attack on school — reports

Students and teachers were abducted from a school in Niger state, Nigerian media reported on Wednesday.

News agency AFP reported that "hundreds" were taken, citing security and official sources.

The attack comes on the heels of another kidnapping at the end of last year, where 344 schoolboys were abducted by bandits.

What we know so far

The attack took place at the Government Science College in the town of Kagara in Niger state, news broadcaster "Channels" reported.

At least one student is believed to have been killed after gunmen opened fire at the school, sources told "Channels" and the Leadership newspaper.

An exact number of students detained is not known. An estimated 1,000 children attend the school.

Several teachers were also abducted.

The students were herded by the attackers into a nearby forest, AFP reported.

What do we know about the kidnappers?

The attackers appeared in "huge numbers" at the school in the early hours of Wednesday morning, wearing military uniforms.

Security sources told AFP the gunmen are believed to belong to a criminal gang.

Criminal gangs, referred to locally as "bandits," have increasingly been involved in kidnappings, rape and other crimes across central and northern Nigeria.

The gangs are driven by financial motives — kidnapping children and others and holding them for ransom.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.